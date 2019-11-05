Not fit for the trash? Bring items like bikes and cell phones to RecycleFEST

At RecyleFEST, residents of Lee's Summit can bring up to four bags of documents to be shredded.

RecycleFEST Lee’s Summit

The City of Lee’s Summit is hosting a free RecycleFEST from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 9. Residents of Lee’s Summit are invited to bring materials to be recycled or refurbished to the event.

Among the items for collection are items that normally would not go into a weekly recycling pick up. Those include usable adult bicycles, athletic shoes, keys, cell phones, rechargeable batteries, crayons, eyeglasses, hearing aids, license plates, wine corks, empty pill bottles, tennis balls and golf balls. Residents may also bring up to four paper grocery bags of sensitive documents per household to be shredded and recycled. Paper clips and stables do not need to be removed.

Plastic binders will not be accepted. The event will take place at the City Maintenance Facility, 1971 S.E. Hamblen Road.

Holiday Festival

The First Presbyterian Church of Lee’s Summit is hosting its 14th annual Holiday Festival 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 9. The event includes craft and gift vendors, and focuses on home based businesses. Breakfast is available at 9 a.m. for $3. The church will also be collecting laundry detergent for John Calvin Manor. Childcare is provided for shoppers during the event.

Shop, Jingle & Mingle

Majesty Baptist Church will be the site of the third Shop, Jingle & Mingle holiday mart. The event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 is free and open to the public. Shoppers can enter prize drawings, and shop from a variety of home sale vendors including Norwex, Tupperware, Pampered Chef , LulaRoe and Mary Kay. The church is at 306 SE Wilson St.

Entrepreneurship Week events

Velocity Lee’s Summit is hosting an entrepreneur’s workshop to kick off Global Entrepreneurship Week. The free “Velocity Monday” event will feature information about how top companies continue to innovate in their fields. Entrepreneur Jeff Danley, the director of Innovation & Partnerships for VMLY&R, will also lead a hands-on collaborative idea session for attendees. The event on Monday Nov. 18 will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Bridge Space Lee’s Summit.

Velocity Lee’s Summit is a nonprofit corporation that works to create economic growth through innovation and supporting entrepreneurship in the city of Lee’s Summit. Global Entrepreneurship week is Nov. 18 to 21. For more information on the organization events connected to the event, visit www.velocityleessummit.org.