R-7 superintendent to be named on Jan. 23

Chiefs mascot KC Wolf made an appearance at the Lee’s Summit school, where at least two Patrick Mahomes look-alikes participated in the fun.

Timetable set for naming R-7 superintendent

The Lee’s Summit Board of Education plans to name a new superintendent before the end of January.

Working with the McPherson and Jacobson search firm, school board members have set a timetable for the hiring process that includes four community meetings in mid-November.

Applications will be accepted through Nov. 21, and the board plans to select finalists by Dec. 19. Interviews with the finalists will take place Jan. 7-9, and the board intends to select someone on Jan. 23.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The new superintendent will start work July 1, replacing Dennis Carpenter who resigned this past summer after months of turmoil in the district over equity initiatives aimed at closing the achievement gap between white and minority students. Emily Miller is the interim superintendent.

Staff and community members are invited to share their thoughts about a potential new leader at one of four community meetings:

▪ Nov. 12, 7 to 8 p.m., Lee’s Summit High School, Brockman Lecture Hall, 400 S.E. Blue Parkway.

▪ Nov. 13, 7 to 8 p.m., Lee’s Summit North High School, Performing Arts Center, 901 N.E. Douglas St.

▪ Nov.14, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Missouri Innovation Campus, Room B204, 1101 N.W. Innovation Parkway.

▪ Nov. 14, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Lee’s Summit West High School, Bateman Hall, 2600 S.W. Ward Road.

Information about the search, as well as McPherson and Jacobson, is posted at www3.lsr7.org/2019-2020-superintendent-search-information.

We see red

The theme was football — specifically Chiefs’ football — as the Falcons of Voy Spears Jr. Elementary School held fall parties for all grade levels before the Kansas City team’s Thursday night football game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 17.

Grandparents Day at SCA

Summit Christian Academy co-founder Lisa Seley was an honorary guest recently at Grandparents Day, which drew more than 1,000 older adults to the school.

The morning’s activities consisted of programs, including choir and orchestra performances, in the elementary and secondary gymnasiums. Afterward, the grandparents could visit classrooms, meet teachers and classmates, and take part in discussions and other activities.

“When I helped found the school in 1989 and we only had 32 students, I didn’t realize God had such a big plan for his school,” Seley said. “Watching SCA grow to 835 students, a full campus and athletic facilities, has been amazing over the last 30 years.”

R-7 has half of top 10 cyber security teams

Teams from the Lee’s Summit School District grabbed five of the 10 top spots this fall at the Missouri High School Cyber Security Challenge organized by the Missouri Research and Education Network, also known as MORENet.

The Renegades from Summit Technology Academy — comprising Jacob Saunders, Will Metz, and Quentin Kubin and coached by STA network engineering instructor Julie Akers — took second place. Right behind were STA classmates Rylan Martin, Nabeel Shuaib and Sam Alvarado of Multiple Instances Detected. That third-place team was coached by STA instructor Lisa Oyler.

More than 50 teams from across the state competed in Round 1 before the field was narrowed to 10 for Round 2 held earlier this month at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The top three teams earned a one-time, non-renewable $2,000 scholarship to the University of Missouri’s College of Engineering, in addition to a team trophy and a cash award for their tech program.

From Lee’s Summit West High School, the teams of Sudo Pantheon (Ethan McFarland, Caleb Palmer and Sam MacEwen) and Titan Vanguard (Jessie Ekborg-Ott, Jake Grider and Hannah Luhring) earned fifth and 10th place with Gina Riegert as coach.

A third Summit Technology Academy team — coached by Oyler and made up of Dawson Sivils, Aleah Reech and Aidan Moore — took sixth place.