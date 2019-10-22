LS School District’s assistant superintendent of equity and student services resigns

Dawn Smith

Dawn Smith has resigned as the Lee’s Summit School District’s assistant superintendent of equity and student services because she is taking a job in the North Kansas City School District.

For now, her duties will be assumed by administrators Rexanne Hill and Christy Barger. Hill will be responsible for student services, and Barger will oversee equity efforts.

The district’s website lists Barger as executive director of assessment and data analysis. Hill is listed as executive director of student support.

Smith came to the district in July 2018 from the Hickman Mills School District, where she was associate superintendent of student services. That’s the same district where former Superintendent Dennis L. Carpenter had worked before taking the helm in Lee’s Summit.

Carpenter resigned last July after a period of turmoil arising from his efforts to address equity issues in the district, including the achievement gap between white and minority students. Some school board members had balked at hiring a consulting firm to conduct equity training for staff members, although Educational Equity Consultants was hired before Carpenter left.

New Chromebooks coming to R-7 elementary schools

New Dell Chromebook devices are expected to be issued in January to elementary school students and teachers in the Lee’s Summit School District.

The touchscreen Chromebook 5190s fold into tablets and come with self- and world-facing cameras and an optional stylus. The district said they have been received positively by middle- and high-school students who were issued the same model in August.

On Sept. 24, the Board of Education agreed to spend just over $4 million to buy 9,500 Chromebooks for students in kindergarten through sixth-grade. At $424 apiece, the cost includes a four-year warranty, accidental damage protection, a Google license and white-glove asset setup and activation.

The 9,500 units will accommodate the number of elementary students expected during the four-year life of the devices.

Because elementary students will receive their devices in the middle of the academic year, the district will not collect a mobile device fee from those students this year. The fee will be charged in 2020-21 school year.

Since 2015, the district’s Connect2Learn program has provided students one-to-one access to computer devices.

R-7 will consider late starts instead of full snow days

Instead of always canceling classes for the whole day because of dicey roads or frigid wind chills in the morning, the Lee’s Summit School District now has the option for a two-hour late start instead.

Last year, 10 school days were canceled because of snow, ice or cold temperatures. This year, the delayed start will be used when additional time is needed for temperatures to increase or roads to be treated.

On those days, buses will pick up students two hours later than normal. Child care will be provided from 7 a.m. until school starts, but only for students already enrolled. A nominal fee will apply.

Speech/theater group honors R-7 principal

Chad Hertzog, principal of Lee’s Summit West High School, is this year’s recipient of the Administrator of the Year Award, presented by the Speech and Theatre Association of Missouri. The award is given to principals and activities directors for their support of the arts.

Hertzog, who was honored Sept. 20 at a statewide meeting, was nominated by R-7 teachers Matt Good, Micah Hensley and Brad Rackers, who spoke of Hertzog’s dedication to the school, the students and especially to the arts of speech, debate and theater.

He is the first principal or activities director in the Lee’s Summit R-7 school district to win the award.

Soccer games to benefit childhood cancer group

The Lee’s Summit West and Lee’s Summit North boys soccer teams will meet Oct. 23 for two games to benefit Sporting KC’s Victory Project, which fights childhood cancer.

The “Goal for the Gold” event includes a junior varsity game at 5 p.m. and a varsity competition at 6:30 p.m. Both will be played at Lee’s Summit West, 2600 S.W. Ward Road.

Tickets are $3 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade and $5 for adults. T-shirts will be sold for $20, and tickets also will be sold for prize drawings.

Last year, the benefit games raised nearly $6,000 for the Victory Project.

Holiday Mart Oct. 26 at Lee’s Summit West

The ninth annual Lee’s Summit West Holiday Mart will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Lee’s Summit West High Schooll, 2600 S.W. Ward Road.

Admission is free to the event, which features about 120 vendors and benefits the school’s journalism department. Proceeds are used for scholarships to aspiring journalists and equipment to support the print, broadcasting and yearbook programs.

The vendors will be selling holiday and home decor, health and beauty items, clothing and accessories, jewelry, gourmet food, custom items. Guests also can enter a drawing for gift baskets.

R-7 offers free senior citizen tour

Older adults in the Lee’s Summit School District are invited to a free senior citizen tour from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Meadow Lane Elementary School, 1421 N.E. Independence Ave.

The agenda includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. followed by a program, walking tours and a student presentation. Reservations must be made by Oct. 25. Contact Ariel Andrew at 816-986-1014 or ariel.andrew@lsr7.net.Those attending must provide their own transportation to the school.