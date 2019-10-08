Lee’s Summit Arts Council to host a celebration of arts in the community

A screenshot from a Stop the Bleed video shows someone helping to stop bleeding in an emergency situation. Wesley Medical Center and Via Christi Health are offering free Stop the Bleed training. Stop the Bleed

State of the Arts Event

The Lee’s Summit Arts Council is hosting a celebration of arts in the community from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Aspen Room at the Stanley. The State of the Arts reception will feature live music and interactive art experiences.

The event will focus on the work of Cultural Arts Grant recipients and recognizing an outstanding artist who exemplifies the highest level of artistic excellence in the community. The event is free and open to the public. The Lee’s Summit Arts Council is a volunteer citizen board for the City of Lee’s Summit.

Summit Theatre drama

Summit Theatre Group is tackling dramatic and relevant content in its performance of “Doubt, A Parable.” The show features the story of Sister Aloysius, a school principal in the New York borough of The Bronx. She suspects a youthful Father Flynn of improper relations with a male student.

The play continues its run Oct. 11, 12 and 13 at the MCC-Longview Cultural Arts Center. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, visit https://www.summittheatre.org/.

Lee’s Summit considers annexing 20 acres

The Lee’s Summit City Council gave initial approval to an ordinance annexing 20 acres of land near Smart Road and U.S. 50 Highway, where Woodland Elementary is located. The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District wants to connect a low-pressure sewer system to the city’s sanitary sewer system, but it must be within city limits. The school district would be responsible for operating and maintaining its sewer system. The city would take over municipal services for the annexed land, including police and fire service.

Stop the Bleed training available

The City of Lee’s Summit’s Health Education Advisory Board is hosting free one-hour sessions Oct. 19 to teach the public how to stop bleeding in emergency situations.

The sessions are at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m at the Gamber Community Center. The course will include a short lecture followed by hands-on mannequin/limb training in bleeding control techniques, including the use of tourniquets. Those completing the course will receive a certification. Stop the Bleed is a national campaign to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in bleeding emergencies before professional help arrives.

Freedom Endeavor art exhibit

An exhibition at Lee’s Summit City Hall is honoring Missouri veterans through Nov. 22. The work features dramatic photography and text media of veterans in everyday civilian life.

They are each photographed holding a picture of themselves from their time in service. Each portrait is accompanied by the story of their service, why they served and how it affected their lives. The photographer, Steve Snyder, created the project, called The Freedom Endeavor, to raise awareness of U.S. military veterans. The exhibit is open during regular business hours at Lee’s Summit City Hall.

Rise Against Hunger event

First Presbyterian Church is joining forces with Rise Against Hunger to fight food insecurity and malnutrition.

Volunteers will package meals, which will be shipped to countries around the world and distributed to people in critical need of good nutrition. Rise Against Hunger cites one in nine people go to bed hungry each night. The organization operates meal packaging locations in 28 cities throughout the United States and in five international locations.

The Oct. 19 event will start at 11 a.m. at the church. First Presbyterian also partnered with Rise Against Hunger in 2018 — packaging more than 10,000 meals, which were sent to Malawi. They hope to package a similar number of meals this year. For more information, contact 816-524-3933.