Blue Springs school earns Blue Ribbon honor

Trying out playthings was serious business for Goddard School students Keaton Loseke, 1, and 3-year-olds Hope Hatchett and Nolan Salinas. Courtesy photo

Blue Ribbon School

James Walker Elementary School in the Blue Springs district is one of eight Missouri schools to be designated as a 2019 Blue Ribbon School. It was the only Kansas City area school to receive the honor this year.

The national award is based on a school’s overall academic excellence or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Would you like this toy under the tree?

Preschoolers at one of the Goddard Schools in Lee’s Summit became toy testers last month in a yearly exercise involving brands like V-Tech, Leap Frog, Play Monster and Manhattan Toy Company.

The school, at 1000 S.W. Longview Park Drive, joined 49 other Goddard Schools nationwide in the 2019 Goddard School Preschooler-Approved Toy Test, which is in its 12th year. Kids up to 6 years old play with the interactive toys, while teachers document how the toy rates on judging criteria such as interactivity, skill development and creative inspiration.

The children’s preferences helped determine the Top 10 Preschooler-Approved Toys, which will be announced in mid-November.

Goddard Schools have seven locations in the area, on both sides of the state line.