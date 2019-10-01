Kansas City Chiefs mascot K.C. Wolf deliver flag football kits to PE classes

Pleasant Lea Elementary student Grace Jackson isn’t the least bit intimidated by Chiefs mascot K.C. Wolf.

Chiefs promote flag football at 4 schools

Kansas City Chiefs mascot K.C. Wolf and several Chief Ambassadors — including former NFL players Ricky Siglar, Gary Spani, Marc Boerigter and Chris Penn — recently delivered flag football kits to physical education classes at four Lee’s Summit elementary schools.

Lee’s Summit, Summit Pointe, Pleasant Lea and Hazel Grove schools are participating in a pilot program for the Chiefs that aims to inspire confidence and teamwork in children by promoting flag football.

The visitors showed the flag football gear, including Chiefs jerseys, to students before playing games and conducting drills with the youngsters.

Love and Logic class for parents of teens

Starting in November, Lee’s Summit CARES will offer a five-week Love and Logic parenting course designed for families with children ages 11 to 17.

Parents will learn how to adapt their approach to help young people move into adulthood. Topics include maintaining a positive relationship, how brain development affects behavior, helping teens handle peer pressure, communication strategies that work, setting enforceable limits and reducing parenting stress.

Parenting the Love and Logic Way will be offered from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 4 through Dec. 2, at Pleasant Lea Middle School, 630 S.W. Persels Road. Parents are encouraged to bring their teens to the class during the third session on Nov. 18 to be part of the conversation.

The course costs $50, and scholarships are available for parents who qualify. To register, click the parenting tab at lscares.org. For scholarship information, visit www.lscares.org/ScholarshipRequest.pdf or contact the organization at 816-347-3248 or LSCares@rediscovermh.org. The deadline to register is Nov. 1.