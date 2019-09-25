Daughters of the American Revolution members urge us to embrace country’s history

Lucile Lamb, the Regent of the Prairie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird swapped certificates to mark Constitution Week.

Constitution Week recognition

The Prairie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hopes to encourage Americans to understand and appreciate the Constitution. Each year, the members celebrate Constitution Week, which was Sept. 17 to 23. During the celebration, the group asks people to study the Constitution of the United States, understand the three branches of representative government, know the Bill of Rights and understand the amendments.

On Sept. 17, Lucile Lamb, the Regent of the Prairie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, accepted a proclamation from Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird to commemorate Constitution Week. Chapter Regent Lamb presented a certificate of appreciation to Baird and the Lee’s Summit City Council for their ongoing support in recognizing Constitution Week.

Intersections set to close





The south intersection of N.W. Woods Chapel Road and N.W. Lake Drive closed Sept. 25, and was anticipated to remain closed for approximately two weeks, weather permitting. The closure is necessary for the installation of a water line on N.W. Woods Chapel Road across N.W. Lake Drive. Residents along N.W. Lake Drive south of N.W. Woods Chapel Road will need to exit south onto N.W. Gregory Boulevard. The work is part of the FY19 Water Main Rehab program. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 816-969-1800 or publicworks@cityofls.net.

Fire Department Social Services Donation Drive

With their own dinner on the line, Lee’s Summit Fire Fighters worked to get donations for Lee’s Summit Social Services in September. The food donation drives, which went from Sept. 9 to 23, allowed firefighters to collect both food and other donations for Lee’s Summit Social Services at their stations.

All seven of the Lee’s Summit Fire Department stations participated. The winning station receives a full lunch and dinner prepared on-site by the LSSS Executive Director Matt Sanning. The Lee’s Summit Fire Fighters Charities and the Lee’s Summit Fire Fighters Auxiliary sponsored the drive. While this effort ended Sept. 23, LSSS is always in need of donations to fill the food pantry’s shelves.

Current needs include donations of canned fruit, pasta sauce, pancake mix, canned chicken, chicken noodle soup, tomato soup, macaroni and cheese, tuna and diapers in sizes 4, 5 and 6.

Workforce Development Classes and Certifications Available

The University of Central Missouri’s Lee’s Summit campus is offering fall workshops through the school’s popular Project Management Development Series.

These Workforce and Professional Education programs include: Estimating and Managing Cost, which starts Oct. 24; Quality Management. which starts Nov. 14; and Risk Management, scheduled to begin Jan. 9, 2020.

Programming in the Workforce and Professional Education programs include both online offerings for certifications in areas like paralegal certification, medical billing, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy technician, certified information security manager, Java programmer and Python developer.