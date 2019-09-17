Check out quality craftmanship in Lee’s Summit during Parade of Homes

Summit Homes is one of several Lee’s Summit builders represented in the upcoming Home Builder’s Association of Greater Kansas City Parade of Homes. Founded in 2002, Summit Homes has built more than 300 spec and custom homes in 2019.

The Home Builder’s Association of Greater Kansas City will open hundreds of doors and welcome thousands of guests to the 72nd Greater Kansas City Parade of Homes on Sept. 28. During the fall tour, nearly 300 homes by 97 builders across a seven-county region will kindle dreams and inspire possibilities for those exploring new places to call home.

“The feedback we hear is that these homes come to life and get buyers’ creative juices flowing,” said Will Ruder, Kansas City Home Builder’s Association CEO.

“Visitors also discover the craftsmanship and quality available in Kansas City.”

Summit Homes, one of several Lee’s Summit builders represented in this year’s Parade, has fostered this vision for nearly 20 years. Founded in 2002 by Fred Delibero, the company has participated in the Parade of Homes since their inaugural year in business. They also have earned numerous awards through the years.

“When people buy with us, they’re buying with someone they know and can trust because we’ve been part of the Lee’s Summit community for so long,” said Kristi Pinnick, Summit Homes’ director of sales.

“Our customers are our priority, and they’ve also helped us learn and evolve.”

At Summit Homes, buyer experience and builder processes intersect. In order to create a positive experience during the complex homebuilding experience, the company offers a personal builder program. Through this program, customers are assigned a professional builder from the company with whom they collaborate for the duration of the build job. In addition, Summit Homes chronicles the building process from start to finish.

“We celebrate peak moments with our customers when we build their homes,” Pinnick said. “We celebrate all of the important moments, from signing the contract to handing over the keys at closing. Families even break ground together with gold shovels and hard hats. At the end, we give them a collage of all of the photos.”

Ruder believes Summit Homes’ service-centered values are echoed throughout Lee’s Summit’s home builders and the relationships they have forged with the city’s leaders and residents.

“The leadership in Lee’s Summit has done a tremendous job of connecting the warmth of the community with the home builders, as they’ve developed these relationships,” Ruder said.

“The city council and city professionals communicate well with their citizens and our builders. They assist in the construction process and are responsive to concerns.

“It’s a really great dialogue and partnership. The open lines of communication break down any barriers that might come up, so problems can be resolved. Lee’s Summit does things the right way, and I appreciate that overall sense of community and integrity.’

The Home Builder’s Association of Greater Kansas City Fall Parade of Homes runs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 13. Visit kchba.org/kc-parade-of-homes/fall/ for more information.