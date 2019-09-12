Lee’s Summit Symphony season starts Sept. 21

The Lee’s Summit Symphony, shown here during a December 2016 performance, will kick off the latest concert series Sept. 21. Journal file photo

Have you read that the two places people are most apt to hear classical music are in Looney Tunes cartoons and in elevators? That’s interesting, but it’s so much more satisfying when you can also see all the action and even get to know the players.

Bring the family to see and hear the Lee’s Summit Symphony begin its 17th season on Sept. 21 with “Intergalactic Reunion: A Return to the Mothership.”

The concert will feature space-themed music and video settings. Co-directors Russell Berlin and Kirt Mosier have assembled an ambitious program including the “Fanfare” from Also Sprach Zarathustra, made famous in the “2001: A Space Odyssey”; Hovhaness’s “Vision of Andromeda”; and “Jupiter” from The Planets by Holst.

Several former Lee’s Summit musicians will join the orchestra for their actual “Return to the Mothership” to conclude the concert.

Season tickets are $65, a savings of $25 over the season (plus $2 handling if purchased online at lssymphony.org), and individual concert tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students 18 and under. Students in fourth, fifth or sixtth grades are admitted free with an adult admission.

Tickets are available at Lee’s Summit Hy-Vee stores and Cosentino’s Price Choppers, as well as at the door. Performances are at 7 pm at The Pavilion at John Knox Village.

Support our community orchestra. The Lee’s Summit Symphony invites you to fully “Experience the (Sight and) Sound” on Sept. 21.