LS CARES looking for nominees for Reflections of Character Award

Character nominees wanted

Lee’s Summit CARES is looking for nominees for the organization’s annual Reflections of Character Award.

The awards program is sponsored by Lee’s Summit CARES, a non-profit community coalition dedicated to preventing youth substance use and violence, promoting exemplary character and empowering positive parenting. The awards honor individuals who exemplify one of 12 character traits such as generosity, kindness, respect, family and appreciation.

Lee’s Summit community members are encouraged to nominate individuals demonstrating strength of character in one of these areas. To be eligible for the Reflections of Character Award, nominees must either live or work within Lee’s Summit. Nomination information is available by calling 816-347-3298 or emailing inquiries to RSegobia@rediscovermh.org.

The deadline to nominate outstanding citizens for the Reflections of Character Award is Oct. 10. All winners will be recognized at Lee’s Summit CARES 17th annual Mayor’s Character Breakfast, scheduled for Jan. 23 at the Pavilion at John Knox Village.

Last summer concert

Mr. Stinky Feet will take the stage for the final Legacy Park Amphitheater concert of 2019. Jim Cosgrove is known for his high-energy, interactive concerts geared toward young children. He performs at 6:30 p.m. Friday Sept. 20. Concessions are available for purchase. No pets or outside food and beverage allowed. The performance is free.

Government job fair

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is hosting a job fair from noon to 3:30 p.m Sept. 19 at the Harris Park Community Center. Human resources representatives from the government agency will help with applications for positions. Dozens of positions across multiple federal entities are available. Veterans, those with a disability, students and recent graduates can benefit from special hiring provisions at the fair.

’80s benefit gala

The I Love the ’80s Benefit Gala to benefit Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 19. The event, presented by Saint Luke’s East, will include a silent and live auction, meal, games, prizes and 1980s nostalgia. Tickets are $65 each. The event is at John Knox Pavilion, 520 N.W. Murray Road.

Downtown movie nights

Two more downtown movie nights help the Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street Organization celebrate its 30th anniversary. The events are featuring movies from 1989, the year the Organization started. On Sept. 12, the scheduled movie is “Field of Dreams.” It will start at 8 p.m. in the City Hall Plaza. On Oct. 10. “The Burbs” will show at 7 p.m. in the same location. The movies are free. Bring your own seating.

Blue Springs Fall Festival includes scavenger hunt

A scavenger hunt leads up to the 50th Annual Blue Springs Fun Festival. The festival will be held Sept. 13 to 15 in Downtown Blue Springs. The Eastern Jackson County event includes 250 food and craft vendors, a carnival, parade, car show and free entertainment. This year’s musical acts include Turn of the Century and Disco Dick and the Mirror Balls. Those participating in the scavenger hunt can win cash prizes. Saturday night fireworks will help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the event.

Lee’s Summit Airport construction





The Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport has seen a sharp increase in operations since early June.

A portion of this increase is due to construction season and the long-term runway closures at several airports in the area. Lee’s Summit Airport will also undergo construction improvements in September including runway 11/29, which will be closed for approximately one week in September to perform small repairs to some areas on the runway.

During several days in September, sections of Taxiway Alpha will also be closed for short periods of time during the day to remark the taxiway.