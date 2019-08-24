To help LS Social Services, he’s willing to don a pink tutu during charity bike ride

Ride for Lee’s Summit, a benefit for Lee’s Summit Social Services, will be held Aug. 31. File photo

If you want to see a man riding his motorcycle in a pink tutu, consider giving money to his Ride for Lee’s Summit. Lee’s Summit resident, Robert Buchanan, is organizing the event, to be held Aug. 31.

Riders will start at the Lee’s Summit Masonic Lodge at 10 a.m. They will go on a 100-mile bike ride from Lee’s Summit to Pleasant Hill, through Lexington, north of Oak Grove and finish at Fringe Beerworks in downtown Lee’s Summit. Money raised will go to benefit Lee’s Summit Social Services.

“Through the lodge, we’ve been working with that group for a long time. I see how hard they work and I wanted to help them out a bit,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan hopes this will be the first of many annual rides. He has started a GoFundMe(https://www.gofundme.com/f/ride-for-lees-summit?teamInvite=fkXdMGJ1jt7F5vhzswjFR3vZOyKFmpjcy64b1Ce0FIhxhcPDCbTkseJYai7spiYa) page with a goal of raising $5,000. If, however, the group is able to reach a $2,000 goal, he has promised to ride in a pink tutu.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Also accepted: dry food goods and other non-perishable items and household goods for Lee’s Summit Social Services on behalf of the ride at the Lee’s Summit Social Services Thrift Shop.