Classes available to help families with mental illness and emotional problems

Colby Jacquemin improved his practical mechanical skills as a part of an internship at Creative Blow Mold this summer. He will continue at the company with a work-study during his senior year of high school. Courtesy photo

Help for families of those with mental illness

When a loved one is mentally ill, it affects the entire family. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) provides free classes to help.

Two courses are starting this fall in Lee’s Summit. The NAMI Basics class is a six-session program for families of children and adolescents who have emotional and behavioral difficulties. The NAMI Family to Family classes are 12-week education programs for family and caregivers of adults living with major depression, major anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), borderline personality disorder and schizophrenia.

Both courses are for families and caregivers to help understand mental illness and learn to advocate for their loved one. Courses will offer information about treatment strategies and prospects for recovery as well as the most recent research on the biological aspects of major mental illness. Students will also receive coping skill ideas, and specific skills for communication and handling crisis situations. While the classes are free, registration is required to make sure there are enough materials available for students.

The NAMI Family to Family Class will start on Sept. 9 at ReDiscover Mental Health, 901 N.E. Independence Ave. Class time will be from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The NAMI Basics class will start on Sept. 12 at the First Presbyterian Church, 1625 N.W. O’Brien Road. Class time will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To register for either course, contact Sonya at 573-634-7727, ext. 207 or sonya@namimissouri.org

Avionics advisory board members sought

The University of Central Missouri-Lee’s Summit and the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District’s Summit Technology Academy need people to join an Avionics Advisory Board for the development of a new program. The schools are launching a career pathways program for students interested in avionics and unmanned aircraft systems. Advisory board members will help guide and build the program. In addition to curriculum development, board membership responsibilities will include assisting with industry certification identification and development, entrepreneur component integration, career pathway and internship/apprentice pathway development.

Several nationally recognized avionics organizations have already agreed to be a part of the advisory board, including the Aircraft Electronics Association and ULTRAX Aerospace, and Duncan Aviation. Representatives from the City of Lee’s Summit and the Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council will also participate in the board. The group’s first meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Missouri Innovation Campus. Lunch is provided.

For more information, avionics-industry officials interested in serving on the advisory board may contact Mullins at jmullins@ucmo.edu or Bonnesen at jeremy.bonnesen@lsr7.net.

Interns take on aerospace company projects

ULTRAX Aerospace took on 10 engineering students and recent high school graduates as summer interns. The students spend 12 weeks using their STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) skills to create solutions to real-world challenges for the company. The summer was the third year ULTRAX Aerospace offered the internship program. This year’s projects included creating new databases, new products, and new protocol for applying for certifications.

Creative blow mold opportunities for students

This summer, 17-year-old Colby Jacquemin was able to learn how to make molds that end up in factory lines all over the world. The work he did as a part of an internship at Creative Blow Mold which will continue with a work study this fall.

He is one of two students who participated in a program that came about as a partnership between Creative Blow Mold, the Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council and the Lee’s Summit School District to create workforce opportunities for students in the trades.

Jacquemin is interested in working in a mechanical field. The internship is a way to help increase his mechanical aptitude. Working at Creative Blow Mold helped reinforce what he is learning at Summit Technical Academy. One of those skills is running a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine.

“It gave me a better understanding of the CNC side because they had me running a CNC mill up at Summit Tech,” Jacquemin said.

Creative Blow Mold owner Michael Bohning plans to expand his relationship with the Lee’s Summit School District by offering more hands-on tours for students and doing more outreach throughout the upcoming school year. He says these efforts are not only good for students, but also help improve the pipeline for local talent in the trades.

“Every employer is battling the same thing, we’re trying to find and retain good people,” Bohning said.

Job fair coming in September

The Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council is holding a job fair on Sept. 19 at the Harris Park Community Center. Several federal agencies — including the National Benefits Center, National Records Center, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Contact Center, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services District Office and the Office of Intake and Document Production — are looking to fill a total of 75 vacancies. Salary ranges for these positions range from about $34,000 to just over $81,000. The jobs are primarily based in Lee’s Summit, but may also be throughout the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Human resource representatives will be on site to assist in translating candidates’ experience level into government classifications and offer guidance on the federal applications process. The event will run from noon to 3:30 p.m.

“Beauty and the Beast” begins Summit Theatre season

Summit Theatre Group kicked off their 2019-2020 season with Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” performing to audiences more than 1,900 on Aug. 2 to 4 at Lee’s Summit West High School. The cast and crew included more than 100 community members. Summit Theatre Group produces five productions in their season as well as a student musical camp each summer. New this season are student classes and workshops coming in winter of 2020. More information about the 2019-20 season and how to get involved is available at www.summittheatre.org.