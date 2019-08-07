Grants available for LS homeowners who need home repair help

Cyclists are expected to gather Aug. 17 for the Crank out Hunger Ride to help raise money for the Coldwater Food Pantry.

Home repair help

Lee’s Summit homeowners who need help with repairs can apply for a grant. The Minor Home Repair Assistance Program is a part of a Community Development Block Grant program funded federally by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Grants are designed to benefit low- to moderate-income individuals and to eliminate blight in the city. This program can help with minor exterior repairs or minor repairs to private sanitary sewer lines. Homes must be single family detached houses and owner-occupied.

The funds come in the form of a zero-interest loan which is forgivable if the homeowner continues to live in the property for three years following the completion of repairs. The maximum amount allotted for home repairs is $10,000. For minor sanitary sewer repairs, the maximum allotment is $3,000. The deadline for application is Aug. 30. More information about the program can be found at cityofls.org.

Lee’s Summit Best Stop

The Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport is a favorite among female fliers. In June, the airport served as a stop in the 43rd Annual Air Race Classic, an event for female pilots. More than 100 pilots stopped through the airport during the race. The airport received the “Best Stop” award by 2019 participants.

This was the first time Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport served as a stop on for the annual race.

Open auditions

Summit Theatre Group is hosting open auditions on Saturday Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show, which will be performed on Dec. 12 to 15, is called Winter Wonderettes about a singing group that has to save a holiday party. The audition location is the MCC-Longview Cultural Arts Center. Rehearsals will take place on Monday through Thursday evening beginning Oct. 14.

Civic Leadership Award

The Missouri Municipal League West Gate Division is honoring Chip Moxley with a Civic Leadership Award. Moxley has served on various boards for the City of Lee’s Summit, including the Lee’s Summit Economic Development Executive Board. He is the past president of the Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation and serves on its advisory board. He has also served on the executive boards of John Knox Village and Saint Luke’s East Hospital.

Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird selected Moxley for the award, which recognizes the exceptional contributions of business and civic leaders in developing stronger cities.

The Crank Out Hunger Ride to raise awareness and funds for the Coldwater Food Pantry is scheduled for Aug. 17. Cyclists can choose to bike 28, 58 or 87 miles for the event, which will route throughout Lee’s Summit.

Coldwater is a local faith-based non-profit with a mission to provide food and clothing to those in need. In 2018, the food pantry served more than 5,800 individuals in the Lee’s Summit area. The organization also has a clothes closet; serves food to home bound seniors and provides food to school-age children through summer lunch and BackSnacks programs.

Bikers leave from Connection Point Church at 7 a.m. A barbecue lunch will follow the ride. The cost to register the day of the ride is $40.

Rhythm & Blooms Event







Powell Gardens hosts Ernest James Zydeco for a afternoon of Rhythm & Blooms on Aug. 10. The live music event includes opportunities to purchase food and drink. The event is included with admission for the day. It runs from noon to 4 p.m.