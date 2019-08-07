Federal money coming to curb underage drinking

A Lee's Summit nonprofit received $194,000 to fight underage drinking. Bloomberg

Lee’s Summit CARES will receive $194,000 in federal money over the next four years to bolster its efforts to prevent and reduce alcohol use among young people.

The nonprofit is the only Missouri organization to receive a Sober Truth on Preventing (STOP) Underage Drinking Act Grant this year. It was among 22 organizations to be funded nationwide.

“One in five Lee’s Summit teens report using alcohol within the past 30 days, making it the No. 1 harmful substance used by local students,” said Rachel Segobia, Lee’s Summit CARES director. “The results of this risky behavior can be devastating. In 2018, Missouri lost 116 of its young people to alcohol-attributable deaths. STOP Act funding will help us continue our 35-year tradition of building a healthy and safe community for Lee’s Summit youth.”

The STOP Act Grant targets young adults from 12 to 20 years old. It encourages efforts to address community norms regarding use of alcohol by young people while limiting access to alcohol. The grant guidelines also emphasize creating changes in underage drinking enforcement efforts, addressing penalties for underage use and reducing negative consequences — such as motor-vehicle accidents and sexual assaults — associated with underage drinking.

Rachel Segobia Submitted photo

Starting in October, Lee’s Summit CARES will receive $48,509 annually through the program, which caps annual awards at $50,000.

Lee’s Summit CARES is a community coalition that says its mission is “to prevent youth substance use and violence, empower positive parenting and promote exemplary character.” The Lee’s Summit school district is among the coalition partners

Summer break coming to a close

The streets are about to get more crowded in the mornings and late afternoons, because the summer break is just about over for students in Lee’s Summit.

Students in the Lee’s Summit school district return to school on Aug. 14. The first day for students in the Blue Springs district is Aug. 21.

Blue Springs South High School tennis teams held a youth camp this summer. Submitted photo

Here you go

The Blue Springs South High School tennis teams held a youth camp, which concluded Aug. 1 at Wilbur Young Park, where aspiring players could work on fundamentals with the coaching staff and student athletes. The park is next to the high school, which serves students from northern Lee’s Summit.

Beds for sale at Lee’s Summit High

Is it time to buy a new bed? If so, consider checking out the next mattress sale at Lee’s Summit High School, which benefits the school’s band programs.

The one-day sale runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17, featuring nearly 30 mattress brands, including Beautyrest, Southerland and IntelliBED. The products are new, made to order, available in all sizes and come with factory warranties.

Pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, frames and adjustable beds also will be sold.

This will be the fifth such sale for Lee’s Summit High, 400 S.E. Blue Parkway. In the past four years, the sale has raised more than $24,000 for the bands.