When it comes to art, Lee’s Summit rocks with this event

This rock garden created by the people behind Alyssa’s Wishes Facebook page is full of the type of rocks which participants can create during the first community art day event on August 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Lee’s Summit City Hall Plaza.

The first Community Art Day in Lee’s Summit is intended to help spread good will in a simple way – with painted rocks.

The event, which is free and open to all ages, is scheduled for Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Lee’s Summit City Hall Plaza.

Participants will be encouraged the paint a kind word or saying on a rock. They can either keep it or place it somewhere in the community for another person to find.

Glenda Masters, Cultural Arts Manager for the City of Lee’s Summit says the small pieces of art are called kindness rocks.

“You paint the rocks and put inspirational phrase. Then you go and hide these rocks in the public space. If someone finds one, it’s a random act of kindness,” Masters said.

These kinds of painted rocks already have a following in Lee’s Summit. The city has invited members of two local groups which promote painted kindness rocks, Alyssa’s Wishes, a Facebook page, and #LSMOrocks, a Facebook group, to be on hand during the art event.

Staff from the Lee’s Summit branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library will also read books and lead kid-friendly activities to help pass the time while rocks dry. The event is at the same time as the nearby Lee’s Summit Farmers market.

Masters says the idea behind the Lee’s Summit Rocks art event is to start a series of free public art engagement events throughout the year.

“This is the first time we’re trying something like this out. I’ve seen it done in other communities it’s a way to do cultural engagement and bring the community together to create art,” Masters said.

The event is free and all materials are provided. While walk-ups are welcome, Masters says registration is requested to make sure they have enough supplies. Registration can be completed online at https://cityofls.net/cultural-arts, or by phone at 816-969-1032.