Water main break shakes things up at William Yates Elementary
Teachers stay nimble
The summer school session ended a little differently than expected for some children in the Blue Springs School District.
Because of a water main break, students at William Yates Elementary were transported to Sunny Pointe Elementary. Students watched a movie together and took part in lessons and combined activities.
Looking ahead to college
Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City got a chance to think about college when they toured the University of Central Missouri Lee’s Summit campus on July 16.
The young people learned about the university’s programs , student activities, scholarships and financial aid. They also were briefed on the advantages of taking dual credit courses during high school. The University of Central Missouri shares the Missouri Innovation Campus with Summit Technology Academy, which is operated by the R-7 school district but open to high school juniors and seniors students from other districts.
