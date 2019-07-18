City officials appoint new Lee’s Summit fire chief 

Michael Snider

Michael Snider was appointed as fire chief by City Manager Steve Arbo. Snider is scheduled to begin his command of the fire department’s staff of 154 firefighters and administrative personnel on Aug. 26.

He will be replacing the Assistant Chief Dan Manley, who was appointed after Rick Poeschl retired in March. City officials interviewed more than 48 candidates for the position before deciding on Snider.

“We are very excited to welcome Michael Snider as the city’s ninth fire chief,” Arbo said. “I was pleased to have Assistant Chief Dan Manley serve as our interim fire chief during the search process. . . It was an honor to work closely with him during this period of time.”

Snider has more than 23 years of experience working for fire departments. He started as a fire specialist/emergency medical technician in 1995. He has a bachelor’s degree in management and human resources and associate degrees in fire service management and paramedic studies.

“I am truly honored to be selected as the City of Lee’s Summit’s next fire chief,” Snider said. “I am excited for the opportunity to be part of such a great department and the city’s leadership team.”

Additionally, Snider is in multiple local and regional fire safety organizations. Currently, he serves as the vice chairman of the Missouri Fire Alliance, the president of the Northland Fire Chiefs Council, and the vice president for both the Missouri Association of Fire Chiefs and the Heart of America Fire Chiefs. He is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the Western Missouri Fire Chiefs executive board, and he is the Fire Rescue GPO Advisory Council’s Missouri representative.

“I believe it is part of a fire chief’s due diligence to be involved in several organizations,” Snider said. “It is not a requirement to join these organizations. It definitely allows us additional opportunities to increase the quality of service we provide and to make improvements to our department.”

Snider is currently the fire chief for Liberty, Mo., where he manages a staff of 55 firefighters and administrators. He was appointed to that position in August 2010. Division Chief John Mills will be his temporary replacement when he leaves his current position.

“I am very happy in Liberty,” Snider said. “I love the people and I love the system, but I also have to acknowledge that I have been there for 10 years and there are a lot of people there who are ready to progress in their career. Moving to Lee’s Summit is a chance for me to grow in my career and a new challenge. It is a great opportunity for me.”