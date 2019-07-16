Santa will make an appearance at the Lee’s Summit Farmers Market

The Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street association is hosting Santa on Wednesday morning, July 24 at the Lee’s Summit Farmers Market.

Santa is coming in July

Santa Claus is making a summer stop in Lee’s Summit. The Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street association is hosting the jolly man in red on Wednesday morning, July 24 at the Lee’s Summit Farmers Market. While Santa’s visit from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. is the headliner, the day will also include live music, giveaways and special vendors.





Ashley Nowell, assistant director for Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street, says they host the special event each year to bring awareness to their Wednesday market.

“This is the biggest market event we host for Wednesdays and we definitely have a larger crowd that day. It ends up being a lot of fun,” Nowell said.





Extra vendors will carry products not normally available at the market and some baked goods. The Lee’s Summit Farmer’s Market is held each Wednesday and Saturday, in season, from 7 a.m. until sell-out, which is typically around noon or 1 p.m. It is located at the corner of Second and Douglas streets in downtown Lee’s Summit.





Greenway and Trails Master Plan feedback wanted

The Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation is working on an update to the area Greenway and Trails Master Plan.

The last time the plan got a revision was in 2008. The Greenway and Trails plan includes a 40-mile primary loop of both planned and existing trails with more than 100 miles of connector trails. Parks leaders are interested in public feedback on the plan, and are working for ways to connect trails in the future to regional corridors.

The Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation has created an online survey in order to gather more information on what residents hope to see out of an updated trails plan. That survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/greenway2019?fbclid=IwAR2Aa6lEUAhjRFQkUO-ee1fSJ98AkRryGA-uoWDfwQlDEF2Hpnjsy3m-d1c. or through the Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation Facebook page.





Butterflies at Powell Garden

The Festival of Butterflies starts July 26 at Powell Gardens. The event, which will go from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Aug. 11, includes the chance to get up close with butterflies flying in the garden’s tropical conservatory display.

Hands-on activities and other family friendly activities are included every day with festival admission prices. Members are free. Weekend festival days will include a twice daily butterfly release and a 1 p.m. butterfly fashion parade for kids.





The current exhibit, “Nature Connect: Art with Lego Bricks,” ends on Sunday July 28. It features 13 Lego sculpture installations in the gardens.





Jamaican Jam

The Friday, July 19 free concert in the park will be for reggae lovers. The Jamaican Jam event features two reggae bands at Legacy Park from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. The summer concert series features a wide variety of musical styles throughout the summer. If reggae is not to your liking, you can wait until Aug. 2 at the same location and time for the free Lee’s Summit Blues Fest.