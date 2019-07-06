Her submission won the top prize in the “Essays on Technology” category, the district said. Sixteen other students also represented the Blue Springs district at the conference.

Blue Springs High School student Bridgitte DeOcampo brought home a first-place trophy from the national Technology Student Association conference, which concluded July 2 in National Harbor, Md.





The Truman Heartland Community Foundation awarded more than $319,000 in scholarships to 214 area students at its annual scholarship reception last month. These are the recipients from schools serving Lee’s Summit:





▪ Lee’s Summit High School: Tyeisha Brock, Grace Hoffman, Molly Melton and Schyler Turner.





▪ Lee’s Summit North High School: Allison Dailey (three scholarships), Patrick Egberuare and Meredith Scarborough (three scholarships).



▪ Lee’s Summit West High School: Jaden Carollo, Kennedy Noland (three scholarships), Sarah Peal and Maryn White.



▪ Blue Springs South High School: Aaron Wedel.

The Truman Heartland Community Foundation manages charitable funds from a wide variety of donors. It awards scholarships to students based on criteria set by the donors to support students pursuing a variety of educational disciplines.

R-7 board member earns highest level of training

Lee’s Summit school board member Jacqueline McEntire Clark has earned both the Distinguished and Master certification from the Missouri School Boards Association. The recognition goes to school board members who choose to complete additional professional development requirements beyond the 16 hours required

The R-7 district said that Clark is among only 22 school board members statewide to have earned Distinguished Certification, the highest possible. That requires at least 60 training credits, attendance at two or more MSBA regional or statewide events plus other requirements.

“The Missouri School Board Association is an incredibly valuable resource for our district, and it has been the source of my growth and effective engagement as a board member these past two years,” Clark said in a news release.

The Missouri School Boards’ Association is a private, not-for-profit organization that exists to help school boards succeed.

Lee’s Summit district begins online registration July 12

Online registration will begin July 12 in the Lee’s Summit School District. Families should visit www3.lsr7.org/register/home to learn about requirements and complete registration.

The site notes that the Chromebook fee is being waived this year for elementary students and that Aug. 7 is the last day to register for transportation.