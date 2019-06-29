Lee’s Summit Medical Center earns an ‘A’ from safety group

Lee’s Summit Medical Center rates high for patient safety by a national watchdog group that keeps an eye on medical errors. Courtesy photo

Lee’s Summit Medical Center does a good job of keeping patients safe, according to The Leapfrog Group. The national nonprofit organization assigns a safety grades to hospitals across the country based on performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care. Lee’s Summit Medical Center has received an “A” grade for the sixth time in a row.

Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, says an “A” grade is given to hospitals making it a priority to protect patients from preventable medical harm.

“To be recognized nationally as an A hospital is an accomplishment the whole community should take pride in,” Binder said in a press release.

The Leapfrog Group assigns grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ward Road closed until September

The intersection of Southeast Raintree Parkway and Southeast Ward Road is closing until September. Residents along Southwst Raintree Parkway will not be able to use Ward Road and will need to use an alternate route. The closure is part of a second phase of construction along Ward Road to widen the road to three lanes from County Line Road to 163rd Street.

The section will have a sidewalk, street lighting and an enclosed storm water system with curbs and gutter. A previously closed section of the road, which included the intersection of Ward Road and Southwest County Line Road, is now open. The project is funded by the helf-cent transportation sales tax approved by voters in 2007.

What’s Next Fest

The What’s Next Fest is coming to Legacy Park Amphitheater on July 13 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is a live concert featuring up-and-coming bands from the Kansas City area. This year’s bands include Pink Royal, Mild Cats, Blue False Indigo, NuBlvckCity and The Moose. What’s Next Fest is sponsored by the Mid-Continent Public Library, The Record Machine and Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation. Admission is free.

Intern bootcamp

A July 18 workshop sponsored by the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce is designed to help local business and organizational leaders learn how to host interns. The Intern Bootcamp from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will take place at the Metropolitan Community College-Longview Campus. Participants will have a chance to learn the nuts and bolts of hosting interns, brainstorm possible jobs and post job descriptions for potential interns.

The cost is $25 per person and includes lunch. For more information contact Blake Fry at the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce 816-524-2424.

FranklinCovey Workshop

The University of Central Missouri is co-hosting a 4DX Workshop at the Missouri Innovation Campus.

The event will be led by national best-selling author Chris McChesney from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 31. The workshop focuses on principles from McChesney’s book, “The Four Disciplines of Execution.” McChesney currently serves as global practice leader of execution at FranklinCovey, leading the design and development of these principles. Cost for the workshop is $750 per seat. Lunch and materials are included in the fee.