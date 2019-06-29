A 2019 graduate of the Blue Springs School District SuperStar finalist

Salome Cummins placed first in the Apprentice category at the Braille Challenge 2019. Courtesy photo

R-7 district earns communication award

The communications team at the Lee’s Summit School District has earned national recognition for its work to inform the public about the Comprehensive Facilities Master Plan process, which resulted in boundary changes that will take effect this fall. The district is continuing to plan for a second phase of adjustments aimed at using its buildings most efficiently and making sure all students can learn in an appropriate, “future ready” environment.

The district was named a winner of the Golden Achievement Award last month by the National School Public Relations Association. The honor recognizes exemplary work in all aspects of school public relations, communication, marketing and engagement. Each entry is judged individually against the contest criteria rather than against other applicants.

“Lee’s Summit R-7 Schools Comprehensive Facilities Master Plan: Building the Big Picture, One Conversation at a Time” earned the award for engagement, communication planning and implementation, and professional approach.

“We are proud of our community’s engagement in this work, and it’s exciting to see this work validated at the national level,” Superintendent Dennis Carpenter said in a news release. “We look forward to continuing this same level of quality communication as we continue the future ready component of our work during the 2019-20 school year.”

The communications team is headed by Kelly Wachel.

A first-place finish in Braille

A Blue Springs School District student, Salome Cummins, placed first in the Apprentice category at the Braille Challenge 2019, which featured 10 national finalists from each age group.

Salome attends Lucy Franklin Elementary School.

Local vocalist advances in KC SuperStar

A 2019 graduate of the Blue Springs School District will be among the 10 high school singers competing Aug. 25 in 10th annual KC SuperStar finals, where a $10,000 scholarship will be awarded to the first-place winner.

Sam Aubuchon was selected June 3 in the semifinals, held at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, which sponsors the contest. Each student performed a number, and judges whittled the field from 20 to 10.

The other finalists are Rachel Hudson from the Belton district; Erika Kolseth from the Blue Valley district; Shawnee Mission district students Emma Mathieson and Alexa Morgan, Sophie Schulte from the Olathe district; Jacob Collier from the North Kansas City district; Maurissa Cunningham from the Kansas City district, Miguel Reyes from Kansas City Kan., and Sam Wise from the Leavenworth district.