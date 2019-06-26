Lee's Summit Journal Fourth Friday art walk includes pet portrait artist, music, yoga

The work of local pet artist Ashley Corbello is on display at Budget Blinds. Corbello is doing a live painting demonstration at the store during the June 28 Fourth Fridays Art Walk. Courtesy photo

Pets are getting a little help this month at Downtown Lee’s Summit’s Fourth Fridays Art Walk.

Budget Blinds is displaying the work of pet artist Ashley Corbello this month. Corbello will demonstrate her custom portraits during the art walk on Friday, June 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is the culmination of a month-long fund-raising effort in which the store has raised more than $1,000 to donate the KC Pet Project. Courtney Stoddard Laufketter, from Budget Blinds, says they often pick a month to donate one dollar from every blind purchased to donate to a charitable cause.

“We wanted to pick something that was a city wide organization because we cover a lot of the Kansas City metro area, not just Lee’s Summit. Pets and dogs are really important,” Laufketter said.

Attendees are welcome to bring their dogs, and encouraged to bring donations of pet products for the KC Pet Project.

Other events at this month’s Fourth Fridays Art Walk include a display at Local Foundery of artwork created by the individuals served in the Developing Potential day program. Music in the park at Howard Station Park will feature Southern Nights Band from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Yoga in the street, which is a free event for all ages and skill levels, will occur at City Hall Plaza from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.