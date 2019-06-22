Lee’s Summit school district approves hiring three more assistant principals

Previous Camp Shakespeare participants brought the Bard to local stages. Courtesy photo

R-7 hires assistant principals

The Lee’s Summit school district has approved hiring three more assistant principals for the upcoming school year:

▪ Lee’s Summit High School: Joe Dan Vendelin will move to the high school after serving as assistant principal and activities director at Pleasant Lea Middle School since 2010. He previously was a principal in Mt. Vernon, Mo., and was assistant principal at Kickapoo and Hillcrest high schools, both in Springfield, Mo.

▪ Pleasant Lea Middle School: Brian Linquist is returning to Pleasant Lea where he formerly was a teacher and coach. Most recently was a principal and assistant principal in the Kingsville School District.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Summit Lakes Middle School: Lee Barger comes from the Park Hill School District, where he most recently was an instructional technology facilitator. Earlier in his career, he was a teaching and learning coach and technology coordinator in the North Kansas City School District and an instructional technology specialist in Lee’s Summit.

James Walker is a Gold Star school

James Walker Elementary School in Blue Springs is one of eight Missouri Gold Star Schools named this month by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. It was the only Kansas City area school to receive the honor.

Missouri Gold Star Schools are recognized for performing at high academic levels or performing at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students. The eight schools are now in the running for the national Blue Ribbon awards, which will be announced this fall by the U.S. Department of Education.

The Blue Springs School District serves the northern part of Lee’s Summit.

Hygiene kits come with personal notes to veterans

Needy veterans in Kansas City are a little better off this summer, because of Lee’s Summit West High School students in Stacie Myers’ IB psychology class and Wesley Wiskur’s Technology Education Association of Missouri (T.E.A.M.) Club.

Throughout the second semester, the two groups collected $3,500 worth of health and comfort items such as toothpaste, brushes, combs, soap, shampoo and female hygiene product for veterans who have become displaced or homeless. They sorted and placed the items into baggies, creating hygiene kits designed for men and women.

The students also wrote, by hand, more than 100 notes, thanking the men and women for their military service. The kits, each with a note inside, were delivered to Veterans Community Project in Kansas City.

Lee’s Summit is a ‘Camp Shakespeare’ site

One of several “Camp Shakespeare” experiences — hosted by the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival — will take place this summer at the University of Central Missouri campus in Lee’s Summit. The two-week camp, designed for children 8 to 14, includes Shakespearean history, period movement, performance and acting techniques. The Lee’s Summit session will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 22 through Aug. 2, at the Missouri Innovation Campus, 1101 N.W. Innovation Parkway. It will conclude with a performance on the last day.

The cost is $325 per student. Find details and a registration link at kcshakes.org.