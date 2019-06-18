Open Forum for District 1 will give residents chance to talk with council members

Daughters of the American Revolution Prairie Chapter Regent, Lucille Lamb and other Prairie Chapter members accept a proclamation from Mayor Bill Baird for flag week 2019. Courtesy photo

Open Forum for District 1 residents

Lee’s Summit District 1 residents are invited to take part in an open forum on June 20 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will give residents the opportunity to talk with City Council members Rob Binney and Diane Forte, provide feedback and ask questions about city projects and services. Among topics that will be covered are the August bond election, the City’s strategic plan, park improvements and citizen engagement tools. The event is scheduled for June 20 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Water Utilities, 1200 Southest Hamblen Road. No registration is required and there is no cost to attend.

New Community Builders of Kansas City CEO

The former chairman of the Lee’s Summit Housing Authority is taking his community development skills to Community Builders of Kansas City. Emmet Pierson Jr. is the new president and CEO of the organization. The not-for-profit Community Builders of Kansas City is the largest urban core developer in Kansas City.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It works toward community engagement, real estate development and economic empowerment. Pierson has 30 years of experience in real estate development and was previously the director of real estate for the Community Development Corporation of Kansas City. Pierson also has extensive experience with professional associations, including serving as chairman of the Lee’s Summit Housing Authority and on the board of directors of the Black Community Fund.

Free Patriot Concert

The Missouri National Guard’s 135th Army Band will perform a Patriot Concert at the Legacy Park Amphitheater on June 27. The concert will feature the band’s Bear Brass ensemble and the group’s rock band called “Fire for Effect.” The performance is free and starts at 7 p.m.

National Flag Week

Flags flying in Lee’s Summit June 10 to 14 observed National Flag Week. Members of the Prairie Chapter of the National Society of Daughter of the American Revolution in Lee’s Summit accepted a proclamation from Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird to recognize the event. Flag Day became an official national holiday in 1949. Every year, it falls on June 14, the anniversary of the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States. Congress then passed a joint resolution to establish the week in which Flag Day falls to be observed as Flag Week. With more than 100 members, the Prairie Chapter of the NSDAR focused on historic preservation, the promotion of education and patriotic endeavor. For more information or to inquire about membership contact:prairieregistrar@kc.rr.com.

Lee’s Summit Make Music Day

Shining Light Music is hosting a Community Block Party to help celebrate Make Music Day 2019. Make Music Day is an international celebration encouraging people to participate in musical activities on the first day of summer. The June 21 event at Shining Light Music will include free performances on an outdoor stage. Music spans a wide spectrum including ukulele, piano and voice and jazz. The event will run between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Inside, the store will host preschool music play dates and an instrument try-it hour.

The Butler Did It.

The final production of the 2018-2019 season for the Summit Theatre Group is a murder mystery called “The Butler Did it.” The play is a comic who-done-it set at a party on a classic dark and stormy night. The second weekend of the performance is June 21 to 23 at the MCC-Longview Cultural Arts Center. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 21 and 22. June 23 features at 2:30 matinee. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.