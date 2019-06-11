LS Tour de Lakes embraces bikers of all ages

The author and her grandchild. Courtesy photo

Have you noticed signs around town advertising the Tour de Lakes? Wonder what it is and what it tours? I did until recently when Diane Logan came to the Lee’s Summit Livable Streets Board and spoke about the bike tour. Diane shared with the board the Tour De Lakes is not a race but a tour around the area lakes.

The Tour De Lakes is hosted by Lee’s Summit Parks & Rec and is on June 22. It starts at 7 a.m. at Longview Recreation Center parking lot at 3801 SW Longview Road, 64081.

The event commemorates Tom Logan, a local Lee’s Summit resident who was an avid bicyclist. The age range for the event is any age and there are riding levels for all ages. Among many reasons to join the tour is to enjoy nature, have fun with family and friends, and experience the many lakes of Lee’s Summit.

There are routes for all levels of cyclists. If you are just getting into cycling or want your younger children to participate, you can choose a 10-mile route, which tours Longview Lake. The other routes include:

▪ 32 mile ride around Longview and Raintree Lakes

▪ 56 mile ride around Longview, Raintree, and Lakewood Lakes

▪ 64 mile ride around Longview, Raintree, Lakewood Lakes, Lake Jacomo and Blue Springs Reservoir.

After completing the tour, you can enjoy the after-bike ride festivities back at the Longview Recreation parking lot. The festivities include food and live music as cyclists share the day’s stories and relax after a long ride.

What a great way to usher in summer, get moving, have fun, and take a great bike ride. For more information or to sign up, go to tourdelakes.org.

This article was submitted by Jan Nelson, who is a member of the Livable Streets Advisory Board, a Mayor-appointed, volunteer board whose goals include working to make our community and our streets more "livable", safe and accessible for all of our citizens.