Postal workers brought in 17,000 pounds of food in ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ drive

Lee’s Summit Social Services’ staff and volunteers spent hours and days sorting the food brought in by postal carriers as a part of the 27th annual Stamp Out Food Drive. Courtesy photo

Stamp Out Hunger

Lee’s Summit postal carriers made an unusual delivery to the Lee’s Summit Social Services. They brought in 17,000 pounds of food as a part of the 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. The amount sets a record for the event. The food will be distributed through weekly grocery sack pickups for families in need. Lee’s Summit Social Services assistant director Megan Salerno said this delivery was special.

“On that Saturday, we saw mail truck after mail truck coming in and out of our parking lot and it was just an incredible sight to see,” Salerno said in a press release.

The Lee’s Summit effort is part of a Nationwide Stamp Out Hunger food drive which has collected more than 1 billion pounds of food since 1993.

CASA Carnival at Paradise Park

The 14th Annual Carnival for CASA is scheduled to take place at Paradise Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9. The ticketed event will benefit Jackson County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). CASA volunteers act as advocates on behalf of abused and neglected children as their voice in court. The carnival will include activities for kids, a silent auction, raffle and unlimited access to Paradise Park’s fixed attractions. The park will also be filled with carnival activities and pony rides. Kids’ tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Non-participant adult tickets are $15 and include lunch. Children under age 2 are free.

Airport open house

An air show and free activities for the kids will be a part of the Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport open house on June 22. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Airplanes will also be on display for up-closing viewing. The event is free and will take place on the east side of the airport.

Parks and Rec tree inventory

The Missouri Department of Conservation has completed a tree inventory in Lee’s Summit Parks. The Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation and the Beautification Commission were awarded a TRIM Grant fall of 2018 in order to complete the cataloging of trees in maintained areas of Lee’s Summit parks. The inventory was a part of strategic planning for the parks system to help manage trees and understand the biodiversity needs of the park canopy. The Missouri Department of Conservation recorded tree location, health, size and species of about 2,000 trees.

Hook Road closing

The eastbound lane of Southwest Hook Road from Southwest Arthur Drive to Southwest Ward Road is set to close on June 3 and remain closed for approximately eight weeks as part of an improvement project. Crews will be constructing 6-foot-wide paved shoulders along each side of Southwest Hook Road. After shoulders along the eastbound lane have been constructed, the eastbound lane will re-open and the westbound lane will close for approximately eight weeks. This project will provide safer access for pedestrians and bicycle traffic, provide a paved surface for emergency situations and reduce ongoing maintenance of turf shoulders. The project is funded by the 2007 Capital Improvement Sales Tax. All construction work is weather permitting. For more information, contact Public Works at 816-969-1800 or publicworks@cityofLS.net.

Art exhibit opens at City Hall

The City of Lee’s Summit is hosting a solo art exhibit featuring the work of Lee’s Summit artist Ken Downs. “Visual Recollections” is a collection of Downs’ art depicting waterscapes, still life and figurative scenes. The work will be on display until July 12 during regular business hours at Lee’s Summit City Hall. An artist reception for Downs is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 28 at the Lee’s Summit City Hall during the Downtown Lee’s Summit Fourth Friday’s Art Walk.

New degree options at UCM

The University of Central Missouri is expanding programming available at the Lee’s Summit campus. Students in business administration and marketing will be able to take more classes online. In the past, these courses were only available in the summer in the online format. In fall the courses will be completely available online. A degree completion option for a computer information systems (CIS) concentration is also going to be available at the Lee’s Summit campus in fall of 2019.Through the CIS program, students can specialize in one of three tracks: software development; networking, systems administration and security; and mobile and web development. Students in the program will learn technological skills such as coding, IT security and database management and systems administration in a business context. The CIS program focuses on applying these skills to real-life business problem-solving.