Social studies earns top honor at Summit Christian Academy

Greg Finch is pictured with Linda Harrelson, Head of School at Summit Christian Academy. Courtesy photo

Summit Christian names Teacher of Year

Secondary social studies teacher Greg Finch is the 2019 Teacher of the Year at Summit Christian Academy. He has taught at Summit Christian for 18 years, and all three of his children graduated from the school.

Finch was chosen through a process that began with nominations from parents, students and staff.

“Mr. Finch’s excitement and passion make history come alive. He further shares his love for our nation’s foundation with students on guided tours of Washington, D.C.,” said Head of School Linda Harrelson. “Mr. Finch views his teacher role as not a job but a calling, and you feel that from the moment you walk into his classroom.”

Finch will now be a candidate for the Great Plains Alliance of Christian Schools Teacher of the Year, who will be named in January.

Assistant principals hired

The Lee’s Summit School District has named three assistant principals for the upcoming school year:

▪ Lee’s Summit High School: Nacole Boan is moving from the Blue Valley School District in Kansas to take the job at Lee’s Summit High. She has spent the last three years in Blue Valley as an assistant principal and activities director.

▪ Meadow Lane Elementary School: Micah Fritz will join the Meadow Lane administrative team after working in the Center School District. He has taught at the elementary and middle school levels and most recently was an instructional coach and interim assistant principal.

▪ Greenwood and Longview Farm elementary schools: Rachel Johnson is being promoted to this post after teaching 14 years at Hawthorn Hill Elementary in Lee’s Summit. She has previously taken on district leadership roles, the district said, including working with novice teachers.

Monsters....made to order

After Greenwood Elementary kindergartners drew monsters as part of an art project, students at Bernard Campbell Middle School brought the creatures to life by sewing plush toys based on the younger students’ designs.

The collaboration began after Greenwood art teacher Mia Mckitterick shared images from the project on a community page for Lee’s Summit R-7 art teachers. She was looking for secondary art teachers to collaborate with her kindergartners, and Bernard Campbell teacher Lauren Schlesselman responded.

Schlesselman asked her eighth-grade Advanced Art class to make the toys, and the older students spent several weeks working on sewing techniques, with the idea of giving the kindergartners the toys on the last day of school.

Young actors earn Blue Star Awards

Theater students from Eastern Jackson County were among those honored this spring with Blue Star Awards from Starlight Theatre.

From Blue Springs High School, Sam Aubuchon was named Outstanding Actor in a Lead Role for his portrayal of Terry in “Side Show.” He will travel to New York City later this month to participate in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards.

And from Lee’s Summit North High School, Garrett Richardson won the award for Outstanding Actor in an Ensemble Role. He was cast as Ancestor in “The Addams Family.”

The Blue Star Awards recognize excellence in high school musical theater over the just-concluded academic year.