Downtown Days to liven up the streets of Lee’s Summit with music, food and kids’ activities

Lee’s Summit Downtown Days has been raising money for the Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street organization for over 20 years. Proceeds for the event help fund other free activities for the community throughout the year

Mark your calendar, because a big event is rolling into town.

About 90,000 people are expected to head to downtown Lee’s Summit the second weekend in June for Downtown Lee’s Summit Days.

The annual three-day festival is planned for June 7, 8 and 9. The Downtown Days Committee and some 200 volunteers are sticking to a successful formula of free live entertainment, carnival rides, Kid’s Street activities, festival food, beer tents and row after row of vendor booths for the event.

Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street Events and Promotions Director Julie Cook says the event is more than a way to reach out to the community. It’s a major fundraiser for the organization.

The group raises money to create more than 100 free events for the community throughout the rest of the year.

“We hope to raise about $150,000 over the course of the weekend, from beer tents to vendor booths and the carnival,” Cook said. “All of that helps raise funds for our organization. The money goes back into the community because it benefits the work we do all year long.”

The Saturday night headline music for Downtown Lee’s Summit Days will be a performance by Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear. The act, usually a duo, will be working with a full band at the Depot Stage. That concert is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

Other bands scheduled throughout the weekend include Gas Food Lodging, The Mixtapes, State Line Drive, Blue False Indigo and the Lee’s Summit Jazz Orchestra. The Depot Stage will also feature programming geared toward kids, like Mad Science and Storybook Theater.

Another first at the festival will be in the beer tents – which usually feature craft brews. This year, they will also offer a line of fling craft cocktails by Boulevard Brewing Company.

“They just released them this April. So, I think we’re one of the first festivals to get to sell these to customers,” Cook said.

In addition to carnival rides, family activities will include a sports zone sponsored by Lee’s Summit Medical Center. The area will feature sports themed inflatables and local sports legends who will sign autographs. The Kids’ Street will also include face painting and other family friendly games.

Free public parking is available in the areas near the downtown core and at the parking garage near Second and Green streets.

The festival hours are Friday, June 7 from noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While the Depot State concerts are free, seating is limited. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. Coolers, pets, outside alcoholic beverages and glass containers should stay home. For a complete schedule of entertainment, visit www.downtowndays.org.