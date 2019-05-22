LS council recognized the 2019 Citizens Leadership Academy graduates

Citizens Police Academy: Graduates of the 2019 Citizens Leadership Academy were recently recognized for their work by the Lee’s Summit City Council. Courtesy photo

Citizens Leadership Academy graduates

Lee’s Summit City Council recognized the 2019 Citizens Leadership Academy graduates. The Citizens Leadership Academy is designed to provide residents and business owners with a better understanding of the inner working of the city government. It is held once a year with classes meeting two Saturdays a month for a total of seven sessions. The academy typically begins in January and ends in April.

Leadership Lee’s Summit program completed

The Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce graduated 28 students from the 2018-2019 Leadership Lee’s Summit Program. Students completed nine months of leadership training, community service hours and a class project as a part of their requirements for graduation.

Each year approximately 25 participants are selected for the program based on their interest in serving Lee’s Summit, potential or existing opportunities for advancement to leadership positions and willingness to commit time and energy to support the organization they represent.

The program, which was started in 1991, has graduated more than 600 local leaders. This year’s class of graduates includes:

Skyler Aldrich, Security Bank; Chad Anderson, Mar Building Solutions; Mike Borgstadt, Burns & McDonnell; Kevin Brandon, Rotary Club of Lee’s Summit; Brandon Brown, Bank of Blue Valley; Christi Bullard, Fullerton CPAs; Brooke Chestnut, Lee’s Summit Parks & Rec; Darrel Clowes, Lee’s Summit Fire Department.

Blake Fry, Lee’s Summit Chamber; Megan Garrett, Mid-Continent Public Library; Chrissy Graheck, Rotary Club of Lee’s Summit/ Paychex, Inc.; Beverly Hoffman, Lee’s Summit Medical Center; Whitney Huddleston, Saint Luke’s East Hospital; Monica Huffman, University of Central Missouri; Joshua Johnson, City of Lee’s Summit; Laurie Johnson, John Knox Village; Kimberly Lor, Lead Bank.

Lynne Marshall, CommunityAmerica Credit Union; Glenda Masters, City of Lee’s Summit; Adam Meyer, Central Bank of the Midwest; Bob Paradise, Lee’s Summit Sunrise Rotary; Jeanna Ruehter, Rotary Club of Lee’s Summit/ Latchkey Pets; Brian Sandy, Edward Jones; Sarah Shore, City of Lee’s Summit; Dawn Smith, Lee’s Summit R-7 School District; Cheryl Swearingen, Midwest Property Resources; Joan Vande Voort, Bank Midwest; and Stephanie Whitfill, Bergan, KDV.

City Visioning feedback wanted

The City of Lee’s Summit is putting together a strategic plan. City Council has drafted a vision statement and developed a list of seven critical success factors for the area. Public feedback is requested. An online discussion forum is available until May 28 at LSignite.net.

Lee’s Summit Downtown Days

Lee’s Summit Medical Center and Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street are putting together the Lee’s Summit Downtown Days June 7 to June 9. The festival in Downtown Lee’s Summit is free.

While performances will take place throughout the weekend, the Saturday night headline concert will feature the soulful/folk music duo Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear. Activities include live performances and vendors. The event includes a carnival, which will require tickets.

Summit Theatre group closes season

Tickets are on sale now for the final performance of the Summit Theater Group 2018-2019 season. “The Butler Did It” is a murder mystery parody. Performances will be June 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and June 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the MCC-Longview Cultural Arts Center. The Summit Theatre Group will open the 2019-2020 season in August with a performance of “Beauty and the Beast.” For more information call 816-463-2654.

Education open house

The University of Central Missouri and the Full Employment Council is hosting the next career open house on May 28 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The free event will include information about admissions to UCM and financial aid as well as scholarship opportunities for training and career programming. These events are held the last Tuesday of each month at the Missouri Innovation Campus.

Air Race Classic volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed for The Air Race Classic, a women’s air racing event, as it stops in Lee’s Summit. More than 100 women are scheduled to compete in the 43rd annual event June 18 to June 21.

The 2,400 mile race includes 11 stops, one of which is the Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport. A variety of volunteers are needed for the event as well as an Open House event on June 22 at the airport. Students needing community service hours can receive up to 10 hours of volunteer credit for volunteering. Call 816-969-1186 for more information or to sign up.

Night Flight event

The Night Flight 5K event hosted by Lee’s Summit Medical Center will take place Friday, May 31 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Legacy Park. The run under the stars is followed by an ice cream party and family games at the amphitheater. Registration fees are $30 for those 14 years and older and $25 for those 13 and younger. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Legacy for Parks Foundation.