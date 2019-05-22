Downtown Lee’s Summit’s Art Walk focuses on ‘makers’ and musicians

May kicks off Music in the Park at Howard Station park.

Downtown Lee's Summit is set up for the Fourth Fridays Art Walk today, and everyone from music lovers to artisans will be in for a treat.

Kids night music will feature Jack Snaps from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and School of Rock from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kids night music will feature Jack Snaps from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and School of Rock from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rachael Fitch, the creative content and design coordinator for Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street, which hosts Fourth Fridays, says the First Fridays theme celebrates the start of the series at Howard Station Park. It also gives them a chance to bring a different creative side to the art walks.

“On the Makers Side, it is a time we can highlight people who are a little more ‘hand-crafted,’ like people who make jewelry and 3-D wood sculptures. It adds dimension and brings a little variety,” Fitch said.

One of the special events on Friday aimed at turning everyone into a “maker” is a Pillows and Pinot party at Budget Blinds. Attendees will get to try out the store’s DesignINK software to experiment with designing their own fabric.

Downtown Lee’s Summit Budget Blinds co-owner Courtney Stoddard Laufketter says pillows can be ordered at half price.

“It is a program where you can pick from a few different base fabrics and hundreds of motifs. You can change the colors and the scale to make it your own. So you are designing your own fabric for your pillows or your Roman shades or your draperies,” Stoddard Laufketter said.

Budget Blinds has always offered bedding and pillows. Custom fabric has been offered for about a year. The Pillows and Pinot event is Budget Blinds’ take on the popular wine and design or paint and sip classes. The canvass is the computer and the product is a custom-made pillow.

“We thought it would be fun to have friends get together to design their own fabric, and it never hurts to have a little bit of wine,” Stoddard Laufketter said.

Tickets are not required ahead of time for either the First Fridays Art Walks, which are free, or the Pillows and Pinot event. Anyone over 21 can come and participate in the Pillows and Pinot event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The pillows are $50 for a 16-by-16 inch finished pillow, about half the regular cost.

If you are headed to First Fridays with the kids, a stop at Local Foundery will give the younger set an opportunity to also become makers. Local Foundery is hosting an A to Z artistry pop up event geared toward children ages 5 to 14 during the Art Walk. Local Foundery will also feature artist Brandon Mills.

Fourth Fridays occur on the fourth Friday of the month April through August in Historic Downtown Lee’s Summit.