LS working with KC Dumpster Company to provide disposal services

New waste disposal site

The City of Lee’s Summit has entered into an agreement with KC Dumpster Company to provide a variety of disposal services at the Resource Recovery Park.

The City’s landfill reached permitted capacity in April, after 37 years of operation. To continue a convenient means of waste disposal for residents, waste is collected in dumpsters at the Resource Recovery Park and hauled away daily.

Available disposal services include household trash, household hazardous waste, recycling, and yard and brush disposal. The Resource Recovery Park accepts household trash from residential customers for a fee. On-site employees are available to assist customers with unloading.

A variety of items can be recycled, including tires, appliances, electronics, cardboard, scrap metal, mattresses/box springs and clean concrete, block and brick.

New library coming

A groundbreaking for the new Lee’s Summit branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 10. The event will mark the start of construction at what will be the East Lee’s Summit branch. The new location, which will be the third in the city, will be on Southeast Battery Drive and Southeast Blue Parkway.

The branch will include a community programming room, enclosed meeting rooms and designated teen and children’s areas.

Lee’s Summit Symphony USO Salute

The Lee’s Summit Symphony is presenting “USO: A Symphonic Salute” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18 in the John Knox Village Pavilion.

Among other favorites from the 1940s, the program will feature “Boogie Woodie Bugle Boy,” “In the Mood,” “Moonlight Serenade” and “Pennsylvania 6-5000.” A Veterans Tiny House and exhibits from the VFW Post 5769, Quilts of Honor and the Lee’s Summit Historical Society will be on display for guests to view when doors to the Pavilion open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at Hy-Vee and Consentino Price Chopper in Lee’s Summit as well as lssymphony.org

Rotary Club Brewfest

The Lee’s Summit Downtown Rotary Club is hosting the Strother Brewfest on Saturday, May 11 in the Downtown Lee’s Summit Strother Entertainment District.

The Brewfest will feature more than 40 local and regional breweries, wineries and distilleries. Tickets cost $40 for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. tastings.

VIP tickets are available for $50 with tastings starting at noon. Proceeds from the event will go to the Downtown Rotary Club, which assists many Lee’s Summit and area nonprofit organizations, such as Hillcrest, Lee’s Summit Social Services, Coldwater and One Good Meal.

Got Talent show

Lee’s Summit High School Performing Arts Center will be the site of this year’s Got Talent event featuring 19 local young performers.

Got Talent is an annual fundraiser for Lee’s Summit CARES, a nonprofit community coalition focusing on youth and substance abuse prevention. The 17 featured acts including 15 solos and two duos were all selected after a rigorous audition process.

Those in this year’s show range in age from 10 to 18. The show will include a magician, vocalist, instrumental performer, musical theater performers and dancers. Performers from around the area are invited to compete for a spot to win scholarships.

Tickets to the show on June 1 at 7 p.m. are $15.

Yoga in the street

Free Yoga in the Streets is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. May 11 at the City Hall Plaza. The monthly event features outdoor yoga hosted by Metanoia. Classes are led by qualified instructors. Those of all ages and skill levels are welcome.

Chamber Before Hours and Memorial Day Service

Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery is hosting breakfast, networking and giveaways in a Chamber Before Hours event 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21.

The event is an opportunity to learn about the services provided at Longview and to network with other area businesses. Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery will also host a community service to honor veterans at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day. Food and drinks will be available at a hospitality tent throughout Memorial Day weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

District 4 residents forum

Lee’s Summit District 4 council members Bob Johnson and Fred DeMoro are inviting District 4 residents to take part in an open forum from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 in the Arbor Room at Lee’s Summit Medical Center. This event provides residents with an opportunity to talk with council members and ask questions about City projects and services. District 4 residents are encouraged to attend. The event is free. Registration is not required.

May Art Walk

The next Fourth Fridays Art Walk in Downtown Lee’s Summit is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 24. The theme for the May Art Walk is Music and Makers. The Downtown Lee’s Summit Fourth Fridays Art Walks feature artist showcases, music in the park and a variety of other free activities in the Downtown Lee’s Summit area.