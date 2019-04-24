Jordan Haas, Jacob Jackson, Jaren Muller and Fisher Stewart perform barbershop harmonies and other tunes reminiscent of the ’50s. Courtesy photo

Four local high school students – including two from eastern Jackson County – star in “Forever Plaid,” a Theatre in the Park Indoors production that continues the next two weekends in Johnson County.

“Forever Plaid” tells the story of four guys who share a love for 1950s music, rehearse in a basement but can perform together only in the afterlife.

The musical revue will be presented in the Black Box Theatre of the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park. Remaining performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 26-27 and May 2-4, and at 2 p.m. April 28 and May 4-5.

The performers are Lee’s Summit resident Jacob Jackson, who attends Blue Valley High School; Jordan Haas from Blue Springs South High School; Fisher Stewart, a home-schooled student from Kansas City, and Jaren Muller from Blue Valley North High School.

Ticket prices vary. Buy them at theatreinthepark.org.

SCA creates new administrative job

Summit Christian Academy has tapped Anthony Mickelson to fill the new position of secondary assistant principal, effective with the 2019-20 academic year.

Mickelson joined the Summit Christian staff in 2012 and now teaches English for Academic Purposes and Introduction to Christianity. He also is the international curriculum coach and student adviser.

Mickelson holds a bachelor’s degree in English education from William Jewell College and a master’s in teaching English as a second language from Cornerstone University. He will soon pursue an education specialist degree in education administration.

LS North sending most students ever to government conference

Four students from Lee’s Summit North High School – the most in school history – will represent Missouri at the YMCA Youth Conference on National Affairs in Asheville, N.C., next summer.

This is also the largest group of students from any Missouri high school in this year’s national Youth in Government conference, which will take place June 29 to July 4.

Those selected are sophomores Abby Fry and Katie Mead, junior Keegan Pohl and freshman Sarah Green.

Buy a bed, help the band

If you’re thinking of buying a bed, head to Lee’s Summit West High School on May 5 – which will become a mattress showroom with about 30 floor models for customers to try.

The one-day sale, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., benefits the school’s band program.

Pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, frames and adjustable beds also will be sold during the event at 2600 S.W .Ward Road. The brands include Simmons Beautyrest, Southerland and IntelliBED.

All beds are available in all sizes, come with factory warranties and are made to order. School officials say that the beds are priced below retail and that financing options are available. To receive free delivery with any bed purchase, patrons should mention this announcement.

New program provides school paras a path to teaching

Collaborating with four area school districts, the University of Central Missouri is launching a program to help paraprofessionals obtain bachelor’s degrees in education while continuing to work full time.

The program, called Grow Your Own Teachers, will begin in June at UCM Lee’s Summit, which is part of the Missouri Innovation Campus. It is open to paras working in the Blue Springs, Independence, Lee’s Summit and Raytown school districts.

To allow the paraprofessionals to continue working, UCM will offer courses in the evenings, online and in the summer. In addition, arrangements have been made for the paraprofessionals’ classroom experience to be used to meet requirements for practicum hours. If enough paraprofessionals enroll from a school district, the university will work to offer some courses at the district’s facilities.