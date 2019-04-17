Enormous kites will be in the skies over MCC-Longview on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a part of the annual Flights of Fancy Mega Kite Festival. Courtesy photo

Be on the lookout for giant sea animals and other flying creatures in the skies over Metropolitan Community College’s Longview campus April 20.

The sky full of color will be a part of the 13th annual MCC-Longview Flights of Fancy Mega Kite Festival.

With nice weather in the forecast, the event is expected to bring out tens of thousands of people. Attendees are invited to fly kites, enjoy sitting on the lawn watching professional kite fliers and have a picnic. There will be food and kites for sale, but the day’s events are free.

MCC workforce/community education organizes the festival. Coordinator Tami Morrow calls the event a low-key multi-generational day that gives families the opportunity to enjoy time together.

“People are flying kites, and there are professional kite fliers flying big kites. It’s just a chance for people to get out,” Morrow said.

The event started in 2007 as a fun way to invite the public to visit MCC-Longview’s campus.

Additional free family activities will include an inflatable maze, face painting and a candy drop. People can bring their own food, but pets, glass and alcohol are not welcome.

The Flights of Fancy Mega Kite Festival will take place over the north lawn at MCC-Longview Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking on campus is free and will be available on the north and east sides of campus.