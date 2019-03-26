Downtown LS Main Street calls for artists, venues to sign up for Art Walk

The 2019 Downtown Lee’s Summit Fourth Fridays Art Walk events are now open to artists and venues.
The art walks include an evening of art viewing in downtown businesses on the fourth Friday of the months April and through August. Businesses host receptions for their artists and are open for late shopping and other activities.
Fourth Fridays Art Walks in 2019 are scheduled for 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26 and Aug. 23. They are free events and open to the public.
Artists and venues will be matched by the Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street organization through an online application and matching process.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Rachael Fitch, creative content and design coordinator for Downtown Lee’s Summit, says the event has been around for over a decade, but grew continually throughout the season last year. The group accepts performing and visual artists, as well as artisans.
“We saw great crowds last year so we are hoping to build on that momentum,” Fitch said. “We are hoping to add businesses that didn’t participate last year. We will encourage businesses to have extra activities or specials that evening that attendees can enjoy.”
Each month has a theme. The April theme is “Art for All Ages” which will include extra activities centered toward families and children, as well as artists who have been working for a lot of years and can display their experience.
Assistant City Manager Mark Dunning says the event helps improve quality of life for the city.
“I think the downtown venue is a great space with all the activity that takes place throughout the day. It helps promote cultural arts within the city, which we are trying to grow an awareness of. It draws people out,” Dunning said.
At the end of the 2018 season, there were 23 businesses participating in the art walks.
Businesses interested in becoming a venue must be located in Downtown Lee’s Summit. The business needs to have space to hang or display artwork, or the space to host a musician, other performer or author the night of the event. They must also agree to be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on that evening.
Artists need not be professionals, but must have a body of work that includes approximately eight to 12 display pieces for a visual art. The art may be offered for sale if the artist desires, though that is not a requirement. Performing artists or demonstrators must be able to provide a description of their performance.
To apply for either becoming a venue or a featured artist, visit downtownls.org/fourthfridays to fill out an online application. Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street will work to partner artists and businesses. The two are expected to work closely together on set-up and tear-down the night of the event.
While it is recommended artists and businesses sign up for an event 30 days in advance, the call for artists is a rolling call – which means, if artists or businesses cannot participate until a later month, they can still apply now.
Comments