SCA represented at competitive art exhibition
Artwork created by Summit Christian Academy junior Danielle Dean has been included in the University of Central Missouri High School Competitive Art Exhibition for 2019.
Works were given a 1-5 rating by five of the Warrensburg university art instructors and had average of 3.5 to be selected for the exhibit. Dean’s mixed media tropical environment piece was among the 107 pieces selected from close to 700 entries. They will be on display through April 5 at the university’s Gallery of Art and Design.
Authors and illustrators celebrated
More than 200 people attended the third annual Young Authors Conference hosted earlier this semester by Pleasant Lea Middle School.
The conference celebrated the achievements of 70 of the school’s students in the areas of literacy and art/illustration. Their work was selected by teachers and nominated to the Literacy Team, which published a bound book containing all of the selections.
The school jazz band performed at the beginning of the evening while guests viewed the art selections during a gallery walk. The keynote speaker, Grace LaJoy, addressed the audience on how to get a book published. Each student received a copy of the published book with his or her entry included, a gift bag of donated items and a certificate.
Hall of Fame to induct 5 at Lee’s Summit High
Five alumni will be inducted next month into the Lee’s Summit High School Hall of Fame. Those being honored:
▪ Warren S. Brown, class of 1958.
▪ Ken Davis, class of 1962.
▪ Albert Johnson Jr., class of 1967.
▪ Lynn Olive, class of 1967.
▪ Laurie M. Schwab, class of 1987.
They will be recognized at the annual Hall of Fame banquet at 6 p.m. April 13 at Lee’s Summit High School, 400 S.E. Blue Parkway. c
The cost is $25 and reservations are required. Call 816-986-2107 or email melodye.wehmhoener@lsr7.net.
Principal named for Lee’s Summit High
Kari Twillegar has been tapped to be the new principal of Lee’s Summit High School.
She’s been an assistant principal there for seven years. The appointment takes effect at the start of the 2019-20 academic year, after the current principal, John Faulkenberry, retires. Earlier in her career, Twillegar taught secondary science classes for 10 years and worked in the Adrian and Harrisonville districts. She earned a master’s degree in special education and also holds an educational specialist’s degree and an educational doctorate from St. Louis University in educational leadership.
Girls to show off computer skills
Six Lee’s Summit School District students, working with the University of Central Missouri Gigabit Lab, will assist with “Internet of Things” presentations April 11 at the metro-area 2019 Microsoft DigiGirlz Day at Johnson County Community College.
The international event is designed to provide teenage girls with a better understanding of technology career opportunities.
The six students are in teacher Deanna Soukup’s Project Lead the Way computer science course. They are Zoey Sears, Lauren Bryant, Makayla Clark and Martie Schreckenghaust from Lee’s Summit High School; and Megan Demo and Lauren Smith from Lee’s Summit West High School.
The student presenters will demonstrate their creations and encourage the younger students to try them. Their projects include:
▪ An app that senses an individual’s heart rate to alert a service dog of panic attacks.
▪ A bathroom mirror designed to include important daily information such as the calendar, weather and news.
▪ A hamster cage with sensors that dictate the hamster’s Twitter account posts and the activities of an LED-animated hamster.
Soukup will attend DigiGirlz with her students. This is the University of Central Missouri’s first year participating in the event.
DigiGirlz takes place at locations all over the world. Register at microsoft.com/en-us/diversity/programs/digigirlz/digigirlzday.aspx. Registration closes April 1 or when all spots are full.
Teen Summit on April 5
The Lee’s Summit School District invites middle and high school students — and their families — to an April 5 event called “Teen Summit: Let’s Get R.E.A.L.”
It runs from 7:50 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Missouri Innovation Campus, 1101 N.W. Innovation Parkway in Lee’s Summit. Topics include relationships, engagement, awareness and leadership. There will be free food, drawings and giveaways.
Love and Logic for the youngest kids
Lee’s Summit CARES will begin a five-week Love and Logic course next month designed for parents of children from birth through age 6.
“Love and Logic Early Childhood: Parenting Made Fun” will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Mondays from April 8 through May 6 at Great Beginnings Early Education Center, 905 N.E. Bluestem Drive.
Participants will learn to establish a positive discipline foundation as well as how to address issues like arguing, whining, bedtime struggles and picky eating. Information will be shared about getting children to listen to parents the first time.
The class costs $50, and scholarships are available to qualifying individuals. Get details and registration information through the Parenting link at www.lscares.org.
