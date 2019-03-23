Workshop aimed at helping artists promote their work

High-tech pipeline inspection
Six miles of water pipeline in Lee’s Summit is getting a checkup without any disruption to water service. A device called PipeDiver is able to detect structural weaknesses without having to shut down a pipeline.
It works with sensors that allow it to pick up information on the condition of the pipeline as it travels. HDR Engineering Inc. and Pure Technologies are using PipeDiver to enter the Lee’s Summit pipeline Bowlin Pumping Station near Northeast Maybrook Road. The device inspects as it travels approximately six miles through the transmission main and comes out near Northeast Douglas Street and East Chipman Road. The data collection will allow city engineers to make repairs before they turn into emergency situations.
Class to help artists promote work
A one-day workshop at Lee’s Summit City Hall will help artists understand how to better promote their work through social media. The Best of Missouri Hands Professional Development Workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13. It will teach the value of activating social media marketing and networks and include a workshop on photographing artwork for social media and online promotions.
Lunch is provided. Registration is required. The cost is $50. More information is available at bestofmissourihands.org.
Water fees going up
Lee’s Summit City Council approved a new set of fees that will increase water bills. The schedule of fees and charges includes increases to water fees, airport hangar fees, airport service fees and animal adoption fees. The new charges will go into effect July 1.
Summit Ice season over
With the arrival of spring, Summit Ice has closed down for the season. In its first year, more than 13,300 people visited and skated at the outdoor ice skating rink. Lee’s Summit Parks & Recreation owns the facility, which is managed by KCIce Management Company. In the off-season the facility becomes pickleball courts.
Teen perspective on social media
Teens will share what they think about social media at a Lee’s Summit CARES workshop on April 16. LS CARES Youth Advisory Board members will discuss what parents should know about trends and apps from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Bernard Campbell Middle School. The cost for the class is $10 per person. Register by April 15 at LSCares.org
Lee’s Summit Chamber 5-star
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce gave the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce a 5-star accreditation for the way it serves the community. Currently there are more than 7,000 chambers of commerce in the United States. Only 125 achieve 5-Star accreditation. Accreditation is the only national program that recognizes chambers for their effective organizational procedures and community involvement.
In order to receive accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs and technology. Chambers may apply for accreditation every five years. The Lee’s Summit Chamber was incorporated in 1968 and is a member-supported organization of businesses dedicated to creating opportunities for business success through networking, advocacy, and business and professional development.
Airport volunteer opportunity
The Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport is looking for volunteers for a June 22 Open House. Volunteer duties may include driving golf carts, conducting surveys or cleaning up. High-school students needing community service hours can receive up to 10 hours of community service for volunteering at the event. Call 816-969-1186 to volunteer.
Lee’s Summit architects win design award
The Lee’s Summit based architecture team of Land3 Studio won a design award for work completed on the Kansas University Medical Center Health Education Building.
The Prairie Gateway Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects gave Land3 the Merit Award for leading the site design of streetscape spaces and the courtyard/event space on the project which was completed in fall of 2018. Land3 worked with Jeffrey L. Bruce & Company on the green roof analysis, programming and design.
Land3 Studio has been a part of dozens of regional landscape architecture projects over the last decade, ranging from Parks/Sports Facilities, Mixed Use Development and Health & Education. Land3 Studio is currently the lead landscape architecture firm on the new KCI Airport project.
Land3 Studio landscape architect Brian Roth is president elect of the Prairie Gateway Chapter and will assume his new role in May 2019.
Make parenting fun
A Lee’s Summit CARES sponsored class may help make parenting fun. The Love and Logic Early Childhood class is designed for parents of children from birth through age 6. Participants will learn to establish a positive discipline foundation as well as how to address behavior issues such as arguing, whining, bedtime struggles and picky eaters.
The five-week course costs $50 and will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, April 8 through May 6, at Great Beginnings Early Education Center. Participants are encouraged to register by April 7 at LSCares.org.
Farmers market opening soon
The Lee’s Summit Farmers Market will re-open for the 2019 season on Saturday April 6. The market is located at the corner of Second and Douglas streets in Downtown Lee’s Summit Wednesdays and Saturdays until Nov. 23. It opens at 7 a.m. until sell-out. More than 50 vendors feature produce, plants, meat, baked goods and handmade items.
History night fundraiser
The Lee’s Summit History Museum is hosting a history trivia night at the Lee’s Summit Bridge Space March 29. Attendees can bring their own team of up to eight people, or will be placed on a team at the event. Topics for the trivia night will include Lee’s Summit history as well as U.S. and world history and the history of cultural touchpoints like baseball, television and decades.
Tickets are $35 per player and $20 for spectators. To register, e-mail Michael Dodig at msdodig@gmail.com. All proceeds will go to benefit the Lee’s Summit History Museum.
