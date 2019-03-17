Volunteer award winner in LS: It’s an ‘honor and privilege’ to help those in hospice

Colleen Harris has lived her life by this philosophy:
“Muhammad Ali said, ‘Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth,’ and this has always made sense to me,” said Harris, a former school counselor. “I feel everybody has a responsibility to be of service to others, in any way they can.”
The Lee’s Summit resident, an integral member of the Village Hospice Volunteer Program service since 2009, has led grief groups, made comfort calls to patients, caregivers and family members and assisted with the planning of major events.
In February, her commitment to Village Hospice and those it serves was recognized by the Missouri Hospice and Palliative Care Association, which named Harris recipient of the 2019 Administrative Volunteer Award.
During her career as a school counselor, she worked with both elementary and high school students.
“As a counselor, I did a lot of work with students who were grieving,” she said. “Grief is the reason for a lot of people’s issues, whether from divorce, moves or losses of any kind. I saw counseling as natural fit for hospice service.”
Harris says when she first shared with friends and family that she was going to be a hospice volunteer, the reaction was not necessarily positive. Several responded by telling her the work sounded depressing and questioned why she chose it.
“I told them because I can,” she said. “People share their gifts and talents in many ways and this is my niche,” Harris said. “A lot of people don’t want to be around suffering, but it’s a matter of perspective.
“Dying is part of the circle of life. Just as it’s an honor to be at a birth or wedding, I think it’s an honor and privilege to be with a person at this time of life — and be with their families who need some support.”
In her years of work with Village Hospice, Harris has not only fulfilled many existing volunteer needs and responsibilities, she has also created programs that have expanded services provided there.
“Colleen has wonderful new original ideas all of the time,” said Karen Hubbard, Village Hospice bereavement counselor. “She’s never content with the status quo. Instead she adapts to changes in the hospice world, and the evolving needs of patients and family members.
“There’s no way to describe all she has done for people in hospice and their families.”
Harris’ multifaceted work at Village Hospice is extensive.
As a Comfort Caller and an Eleventh Hour companion, she sits with patients and families to offer support and respite. She facilitates grief groups and works as a Village Hospice receptionist one day a week.
She has served on the advisory committee for the Village Hospice Annual Memorial and Butterfly Release and oversees this June event. She also assists with the Hope for the Holidays program. Last year, she designed Advent-like holiday calendars for the grieving.
“Colleen is compassionate, creative, caring and committed. Her heart and love for others shines through everything she does and continues to do every day,” Hubbard said.
Harris said that her experiences at Village Hospice have given her opportunities not only to learn about others, but herself, as well.
Last April, her husband, Len, died from cancer. The couple had been married 46 years.
“The lessons I’ve learned as a hospice volunteer helped a lot when my own husband passed away,” Harris said. “He was in hospice care, and the knowledge I’ve gained helped me to help my kids and myself through that experience.
“I’ll never get over it, but I have more tools to handle it.”
Harris has plans to continue her service at Village Hospice well into the future.
“I’m richer for having been around these folks and (been) part of their lives,” she said. “Hospice has been a unique opportunity to learn, grow and ‘pay my rent.’”
