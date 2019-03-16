Sixth-grader one of few elementary kids whose art was chosen for display at Capitol

Young artist sees work displayed in Capitol
Lamont “LT” Lyles, a sixth-grader at Trailridge Elementary School in Lee’s Summit, is one of only six elementary students statewide whose art was chosen to be displayed in the Missouri Capitol for the rest of 2019 as part of Youth Art Month. Altogether, the works of 35 students were selected for the exhibit.
Signup to begin for R-7 summer classes
Enrollment begins next week for the Lee’s Summit School District’s summer program, formally known as the Summer Learning Institute.
The enrichment-focused classes for elementary students will be offered June 4-27 and are open to all students who will be entering kindergarten through seventh grade next fall. Class days are Tuesday through Thursday the first week and Monday through Thursday in subsequent weeks.
Online enrollment opens March 25 for the elementary courses and March 28 for the kindergarten program. Visit lsr7.org/schools/programs-services/summer-programs for the course catalog and enrollment information, as well as descriptions of other summer opportunities.
R-7 seniors among Missouri’s top 100 academically
Five seniors from R-7 high schools have been named to the Missouri Scholars 100 list for 2019 by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals:
▪ Megan Carlson, Lee’s Summit North High School.
▪ Sierra Nyquist, Lee’s Summit High School.
▪ Kameron Robinson, Lee’s Summit North.
▪ Allison Salamone, Lee’s Summit West High School.
▪ Molly Wooster, Lee’s Summit West.
Each year, the Missouri Scholars 100 program honors 100 of the state’s top academic students who are about to graduate. Schools across Missouri were invited to nominate candidates.
Each nominee had to meet the criteria for a 10-event “Academic Decathlon” that documents the student’s academic strength. Those include excellent grades and test scores, high-level courses, attendance and school citizenship.
The 100 students will be recognized at a luncheon on April 28 in Columbia.
Equity plan info posted online
The Lee’s Summit School District has created a webpage that outlines its new equity plan, as well as information on about research and materials that were used to develop the plan.
Find it at www3.lsr7.org/equity-plan.
NHS chapter recognized at conference
Five seniors represented Lee’s Summit North High School at the recent Missouri Association of National Honor Societies Conference in the Ozarks.
They spent two days in leadership training, including discussions on how to better lead their classmates in serving the school and community.
National Honor Society is not typically competitive, but the students could submit reports about chapter activities for evaluation. Lee’s Summit North earned several awards:
▪ First place for most active chapter.
▪ First place for best scrapbook, which documented service over the current school year.
▪ Third place for best project, which involved planning the school’s annual blood drive.
Close to 150 students in the school’s National Honor Society chapter have given more than 2,700 hours of service so far this school year. Officers are Jack Graham, Grant Godard, Alaric Chen, Eryn Throneberry and Jack Gatti.
