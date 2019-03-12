Lee’s Summit School District has pushed the last day of school to May 31

When’s school out? Now it’s May 31 for R-7
With inclement weather days piling up almost as fast as some of the recent snowfalls, the Lee’s Summit School District has now pushed the last day of school to May 31.
District students have now missed 11 days of school because of the harsh winter.
Teens asked about youth mental health
Area high school students are invited to share their opinions about youth mental health and wellness at four community forums hosted in late March and early April by Lee’s Summit CARES and its Youth Advisory Board.
Information and ideas gathered at the forums will help the non-profit organization develop mental health and wellness initiatives for young people. After receiving information at the forums about best practices, the young people will be asked to identify strategies for improving emotional wellness.
Another goal is to help teens make positive connections and develop peer relationships to help foster a positive community environment.
All forums are scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Students can participate in person or online and earn community service hours while doing so.
▪ Session 1 forums:
March 25 at the Summit Auditorium, 3381 N.W. Chipman Road.
March 27 at the Mid-Continent Public Library, 1000 N.E. Colbern Road.
▪ Session 2 forums:
April 8 at Paradise Park, 1021 N.E. Colbern Road.
April 10 at the Mid-Continent Public Library, 1000 N.E. Colbern Road.
The first forum will be available live at live.reachingthesummit.com. The others will be live at instagram@leesummitcares.
Those wanting to share their opinions are encouraged, if they can, to attend one evening in each session.
Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-mental-health-and-wellness-forums-tickets-57044949981.
For more information about the sessions, email Kerri Gray kjgray@rediscovermh.org.
SCA event offers a global view
The 23 international students attending Summit Christian Academy shared their cultures recently at an International Experience for the school’s secondary families.
The foreign students hail from France, Russia, Peru, Brazil, South Korea and China. Activities included games, dance, street market bartering, music, crafts, currency exchange and ethnic cuisine.
“At SCA, we desire to equip our students to be world changers and global citizens,” said International Director Kathy Tharp.
Summit Tech earns Cisco recognition
From more than 1,800 schools featuring the Cisco Networking Academy, Cisco has selected Summit Technology Academy as one of five “Lighthouse Academies” nationwide.
“These institutions have been branded and are prepared to partner with us to host customer visits that showcase Networking Academy, a classroom of the future, and inspire partnerships that contribute to a greater good,” Cisco wrote in a letter to prospective clients.
In late May, Summit Technology Academy will host the Central Cisco Networking Academy Conference for Instructors.
Was that a bull’s-eye?
Four Mason Elementary archers traveled to Columbia recently for a competition involving more than 1,000 young archers from across the state.
Max Bailey, the team’s highest scorer, placed third among fourth-grade male contestants. Ryker Day’s score placed him right behind, in fourth place month fourth-grade boys.
“Our Mighty Mason Tigers are beginning to make themselves known,” coach Steve Lanier said.
The program at Mason Elementary will resume next fall for all fourth- through sixth-graders interested in learning how to shoot International Olympic Style Archery through the National Archery in the Schools Program.
‘An inspiring civics lesson’
When educators meet with lawmakers, it’s often an adult-only affair. But not at Summit Christian Academy in Lee’s Summit.
Students were part of the school’s second annual legislative breakfast, attended by state Reps. Rebecca Roeber, Dan Stacy and Mike Haffner; state Sens. Mike Cierpiot and Ed Emery, and a field representative for U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
Lawmakers answered questions and shared what was happening at the federal and state levels. Students and parents were encouraged get involved.
“In our mission to inspire students to reach their God-given potential, the legislative breakfast has been an inspiring civics lesson,” said Academic Dean Kimberlee Gill.
