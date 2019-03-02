Goddard School in LS holds football-themed STEAM event for Harvesters

Kindergarten Round Up in Lee’s Summit
Kindergarten Round Up will take place March 28 in the Lee’s School District for incoming kindergarten students and their families. Sessions will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at each elementary school.
Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1 to be eligible for kindergarten in the fall. Online enrollment information will be shared at Kindergarten Round Up, and the enrollment portal will be available after March 28.
Goddard School holds food drive
The Goddard School in Lee’s Summit held a football-themed STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) event to rouse enthusiasm for a food drive conducted in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. The school, at 1000 S.W. Longview Park Drive), collected 630 cans for Harvesters. Altogether, five local Goddard Schools donated more than 2,700 food items plus $876 generated by a raffle.
Tigerettes dance team is state champ
For the first time in 22 years, the Lee’s Summit High School Tigerettes have won first place in the State Division 5 Championship.
The school’s dance team is coached by Jennifer Blankenship and Kaitlin Rader.
Student inventors show off a different cane for blind
Summit Technology Academy teacher Paul Rutherford recently took a team of students from the Engineering, Design and Development (EDD) class to present their EDD Design Project and attend the awards ceremony at the Eastern Kansas and Western Missouri Chapter of the American Association of Professional Engineers.
The team members — Carson Palmer, Elijah Cook and Brett Coleman — designed and constructed a cane for a blind person that uses a sound/sonar-type device in the tip to detect obstructions. The device signals the user by vibrations in the handle. All three students are from Lee’s Summit West High School.
Summit Technology Academy was the only EDD program represented at the event in downtown Kansas City.
This team, as well as six other EDD Design Teams from Summit Technology Academy, will compete April 23 in the annual KCSTEM Alliance EDD/Bio-Medical Competition at Union Station. Summit Tech also has bio-medical teams in the competition, which typically hosts around 300 EDD and bio-medical students from high schools throughout the Kansas City area.
At both events, students can mingle with business and university representatives and make connections for their careers and future studies.
Young volunteers honored
Cara Cha and Alayna Olender, students at Lee’s Summit High School, have been honored for their exemplary volunteer service with a President’s Volunteer Service Award.
The award, granted by The Prudential Spirit of the Community Awards program, recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of time to their communities and their country. The National Association of Secondary School Principals is a partner in the awards program for middle and high school students.
KC Scholars named from R-7 district Nine seniors from Lee’s Summit R-7 high schools have been awarded scholarships through KC Scholars, a Kauffman Foundation initiative launched in 2016 to encourage more students to continue their studies after high school. The district’s scholarship recipients for this year:
▪ From Lee’s Summit High School: Yonathan Astatke, Lathan Buckley, Harrisen Childs and Cassidy Robinson.
▪ From Lee’s Summit North High School: John Eldridge and Tia Kahwaji.
▪ From Lee’s Summit West High School: Adin Alem and Harrison Breshears.
