Thanks to snow, LS School District concludes the current academic year May 30

Snow days push end of school to May 30
With nine snow days on the books, it will be now be May 30 before the Lee’s Summit School District concludes the current academic year. The district has to make up only eight of the nine days under state law, but the district calendar adds all make-up days to the end of the school year.
Missouri law mandates that every school day missed must be made up until the seventh day is missed. At that point, one day must be made up for every two missed days until 14 days are canceled. After the 14th day, no more days are required to be made up.
That means that Lee’s Summit can incur one more snow day without extending the year any further. But starting in 2019-2020, Missouri districts will have more flexibility in making up the lost time.
“This includes possibly adding time to our daily schedule to make up for lost days,” the district said. “We will be evaluating that possibility as it is available to us next year.”
How well does R-7 communicate with you?
The Lee’s Summit School District wants to know how well parents and others in the community think they are being informed about what’s going on the district.
For a few weeks now, the district communications department has been working with Patron Insight Inc., to identify what it’s doing right — and where the district might improve — in communicating with parents, employees and others.
The company has reviewed communications materials and conducted interviews. It’s also completing a telephone survey, but the final step is a 10-minute online survey, which can be taken through March 4. Completed surveys will go to Patron Insight for aggregation, and the district will not see individual responses.
The parent survey is at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ParentCommsSurvey2019. The one for community members is at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CommunityCommsSurvey2019.
The survey can be taken only once per device, so respondents won’t be able to complete the survey if they exit before the final question. The district advises them to stay with the survey until it’s finished.
Titan debaters win sweepstakes
Lee’s Summit West Titan Debate won the Debate Sweepstakes in the Gold (Big 6) Division of the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference earlier this month. Seven of the school’s eight debate entries received all-conference honors, pushing them to the Debate Sweepstakes championship.
Survey asks about youth violence
Parents, guardians and child/youth caregivers are encouraged to complete a new online survey about youth safety and violence in the Lee’s Summit areas.
The survey, available through March 8 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LSCAdultSafety2019, was developed by Lee’s Summit CARES and the Lee’s Summit School District. It asks adults about acts of violence they have witnessed or experienced, including bullying, fighting and sexual or physical assault, as well as emotional and psychological abuse.
Results of the 10-minute survey will help Lee’s Summit CARES assess youth violence and develop programs and resources and to curb it.
Participation is anonymous, so respondents are encouraged to be open and honest.
Lee’s Summit CARES is a community coalition that aims to prevent youth substance use and violence, promote exemplary character and empower positive parenting.
University offers tips on writing college app essay
Writing a college application essay is arguably the most difficult part of applying for university admission, but the University of Central Missouri is offering a course for high school juniors next summer on how to do it.
“The College Application Essay: Your Story, Our Help” offers tips to help students find their unique story t o share. It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon July 12 at the Missouri Innovation Campus. Cost is $45.
For details, go to www.gkcwp.org/youth-programs2.html.
