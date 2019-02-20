Police, fire personnel invited to attend LS Social Service’s Pancake Breakfast for free

Organizers of the annual Lee’s Summit Social Services Pancake Breakfast invite all Lee’s Summit fire and police personnel to join them at no charge this year.
The 22nd Annual Pancake Breakfast will be held Saturday, Feb. 23 at the First Baptist Church, 2 N.E. Douglas St., in downtown Lee’s Summit. The event runs from 7 to 11 a.m. Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for children.
“Our police and fire women and men do so much for us in and around Lee’s Summit, we thought what better way to say ‘thank you’ than to have them out for a stack of pancakes,” Lee’s Summit Social Services Director Matt Sanning said in a written statement. “It’s a small token, but I sincerely hope many of them will join us and the community that morning.”
One of the largest fundraisers of the year for Social Services, the annual breakfast has hosted thousands of attendees over the years. Funds from the event will go directly back into the communities served by LSSS in the form of utility and rent assistance as well as other aid that the organization dedicates on a weekly basis.
A pancake sponsor of $250 will include their name or logo listed on the placemats at the event. A table sponsor of $500 will have a whole table named or with the logo of the individual or business provided. Any donation is welcome.
For more information, visit http://www.lssocialservices.com.
