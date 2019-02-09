Stanley Cup to visit Summit Ice in Lee’s Summit

Stanley Cup to visit Summit Ice
A free event at Summit Ice will allow visitors to get up close to the Stanley Cup. The trophy is awarded annually to the National Hockey League playoff winner. This is the first time in the history of the Stanley Cup that it has been in Lee’s Summit. Patrons are invited to view the cup and have their photo professionally taken with the trophy or have a photo taken by a staff member with their cell phone. The Stanley Cup will be on display on Feb. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Feb. 27 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
While viewing the Stanley Cup is free and open to the public, skating will be open at the same time for regular fees.
Planning director to retire
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
A farewell reception for the Lee’s Summit Director of Planning and Special Projects is scheduled for March 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall in the Howard Conference Room. Robert McKay is retiring nearly 20 years of service to the City of Lee’s Summit. McKay has made many contributions to the development of the City of Lee’s Summit, including the adoption of the Unified Development Ordinance in 2001, the administration of the Community Development Block Grant and the Development of the Downtown Master Plan.
Assistant City Manager Mark Dunning says McKay has left a positive mark on the city which will help the future success of Lee’s Summit.
“Bob is a gifted planner whose expertise over the last two decades has guided development quality and standards within our community,” Dunning said in a press release.
Under McKay’s leadership, the city received bronze, silver and gold level recognition as a “Community for All Ages,” which acknowledges the work the City has done to become more welcoming to residents of all ages.
Local “40 Under 40” honoree
The Director of Community and Investor Relations for the Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council has won a national honor. Development Counselors International, a New York based firm that specializes in economic development marketing, and Jorgenson Consulting, a leading national executive search firm serving organizations in economic and community development industries, has named Jessica Hamilton to this year’s “40 under 40” list. LSEDC President Rick McDowell says Hamilton’s work to re-launch the LSEDC Business Retention and Expansion program has helped local businesses with workforce development.
“This award recognizes Jessica’s hard work and vision,” McDowell said in a press release.
Hamilton is also responsible for launching the HR Roundtable, local National Manufacturing Day activities and an online hiring portal to connect local businesses with potential employees and intern. The 40 under 40 awards recognize young talent in the economic development industry throughout the country.
Garage sizes
Lee’s Summit is moving toward allowing larger detached garages. City council gave initial approval to an ordinance increasing the size limitations on detached garages to 1,089 square feet for a half-acre lot; 2,178 square feet for a 1 acre lot; 2,500 square feet for a 3 acre lot and 3,500 square feet for lots of 5 acres or more.
Allera development denied
Lee’s Summit City Council has denied a preliminary development proposal for a new residential subdivision at Southwest Pryor Road and Missouri Highway 150. The proposal from Allera would have included 159 single-family lots for homes targeted to cost between $225,000 and $275,000. City Council voted five to four in favor of the development. However, six votes were required to pass.
Taste of Lee’s Summit
The 20th Annual Taste of Lee’s Summit will help benefit the Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation on March 2. The evening of games, auctions, raffles and food raised over $117,000 in 2018 to help fund items like classroom grants, technology, and assistance to district families in need. This year’s event will feature 12 local restaurants. It is scheduled for John Knox Pavilion starting at 6 p.m. A link to where you can purchase tickets online is available at www.lsedfoundation.com
Comments