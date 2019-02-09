David Sharp will become the new principal of Pleasant Lea Middle School

Principal named for Pleasant Lea Middle
David Sharp, the assistant superintendent of secondary education for the Lee’s Summit School District, will become the new principal of Pleasant Lea Middle School starting July 1, assuming the school board ratifies the appointment later this month. He will replace Janette Miller, who is retiring June 30.
Sharp has been an assistant superintendent since the 2017-2018 school year, after serving six years as principal at Lee’s Summit West High School and four years as principal of Summit Technology Academy. While Sharp was principal there, Lee’s Summit West was named a National Blue Ribbon School and earned the U.S. News and World Report Silver Medalist award five years in a row. He was the Missouri High School Principal of the Year in 2015.
Percussion retailer chooses local partner
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Lee’s Summit High School is among the first six schools to forge a partnership with Sabian & Gon Bops, a national retailer in the drum and percussion market.
As a Sabian & Gon Bops endorser institution, Lee’s Summit High and will receive discounts on all company products. In addition, the school’s percussion ensemble/drumline will receive a higher level of visibility and gets to test new products the company develops.
“This is a huge achievement and recognition for our percussion program at Lee’s Summit High School,” said Mike McBain, the school’s director of percussion. He also is associate band director at Lee’s Summit High.
Girls get a taste of engineering
More than 90 seventh-grade girls from three Lee’s Summit middle schools participated Jan. 31 in the second annual “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day” at Summit Technology Academy.
The visitors learned about high school engineering classes from older female students and interacted with female engineers from Black & Veatch, Burns & McDonnell, the city of Lee’s Summit, Honeywell and Kiewit.
The seventh-graders also participated in a design challenge to create a moon lander that would safely land their astronauts on the moon.
SCA students rally for school choice
Summit Christian Academy students plunged into politics during a Jan. 24 rally for school choice at the state Capitol in Jefferson City.
Members of the SCA fifth- and sixth-grade Honors’ Choir performed “One Nation,” and seventh-grader Karinton Newton was recognized through her entry in the National School Choice Week Ed Talk video contest — which took third place in the middle school division. SCA’s College Government class visited state lawmakers to discuss the importance of school choice.
The rally was designed to draw attention to three pieces of legislation that would allow tax credits for donations to state level Educational Savings Accounts. Families could then tap those funds for private school tuition.
“Twenty-nine other states in our great nation have already figured out avenues to school choice,” SCA Academic Dean Kimberlee Gill told the group. “It is past time for Missouri to support its parents and their ability to make the best choices for their children. Most likely these bills will begin by serving Missouri’s most underserved children: those in failing districts, those with special needs, and those who meet poverty guidelines.”
High school theater abounds
One way to cure the winter blahs is to take in a theater production, and several area high schools are mounting productions in the coming weeks:
▪ “The Secret Garden,” at Lee’s Summit North High School: 7 p.m. Feb. 15-16 and 2 p.m. Feb. 17. Buy tickets at lsntheatre.net.
▪ “Broadway Buzz-In,” at Lee’s Summit West High School: 7 p.m. Feb. 15-16. Buy tickets at lswtheatre.com.
▪ “Beauty and the Beast,” at Blue Springs South High School: 7 p.m. Feb. 14-15 and 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Tickets are at http://bsshs.seatyourself.biz.
▪ “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” at Lee’s Summit High School, 7 p.m. Feb. 22-23 and March 1-2, plus a 2 p.m. matinee on March 3. Visit lshstheatre.com for tickets.
▪ “Play On” at Lee’s Summit West High School: 7 p.m. March 1 and 2, with 2 p.m. matinee on March 3. Buy tickets at lswtheatre.com.
Christian College Fair is Feb. 25
Families interested in a religious-based college education are invited to the 2019 Kansas City Area Christian College Fair scheduled for Feb. 25 in Lee’s Summit.
More than 20 colleges and universities will be represented at the fair, sponsored by the North American Coalition for Christian Professionals. It will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the secondary gymnasium at Summit Christian Academy, 1500 S.W. Jefferson St.
All high school students and their families are invited.
Comments