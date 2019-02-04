For nearly 25 years, One Good Meal has served up food and friendship

Five days a week, One Good Meal delivers nearly 700 free hot meals to seniors and those who are homebound throughout Lee’s Summit. The organization was founded by Roberta McArthur and her mother, Betty McKnought in 1994. “Roberta has always been selfless with her time to make sure no one in Lee’s Summit goes without a meal,” said Marlo Polc, catering manager at Hy-Vee on Rice Road. Hy-Vee has provided hot food for the meals since the organization’s founding. Anne Marie Hunter Special to the Journal