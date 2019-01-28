During government shutdown, Lee’s Summit Social Service reached out

Shutdown help
Lee’s Summit Social Services opened assistance to federal government workers going without paychecks during the extended partial federal government shutdown.
The organization received many requests for assistance from furloughed federal workers. LSSS Executive Director Matt Sanning said that while federal employees may not consider themselves “low income,” in the case of missed paychecks and growing financial needs, LSSS did not want to exclude them.
“We want the communities we serve to know that we extend our resources as available to out-of-work government employees,” Sanning said in a press release.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Lee’s Summit Social Services can provide utility and rental assistance as well as a food pantry to help people struggling with low income. They usually serve about 2,000 families in the communities of Lee’s Summit, Lake Lotawana, Lone Jack and Greenwood.
Tuition winner
A Lee’s Summit North High School student is the winner of a free-year’s tuition give-away from University of Central Missouri.
Senior Jessica Carnnahan can take up to 30 credit hours at UMC starting in the fall of 2019 as a part of the give-away.
UMC Interim Provost Mike Godard says this was the first time they had ever done this kind of tuition give-away at the University of Central Missouri.
“This was completely random and nothing that anyone had to apply for other than turning in their application,” Godard said in a press release.
Carnnahan is set to graduate from Lee’s Summit North this spring and plans to study psychology at UMC starting in the fall semester.
Updated building codes
If you are planning to build in 2019, the City of Lee’s Summit will have a new set of codes to consider. As of April 1, 2019, all building permits will have to conform to the 2018 International Building Codes. The International Code Council develops these codes in order to ensure the construction of safe, sustainable, affordable and resilient structures. The City of Lee’s Summit adopts updated codes on a six-year cycle. Copies of the 2018 International Building Codes are available at ICCSafe.org
Taste of Lee’s Summit
The 20th Annual Taste of Lee’s Summit will help benefit the Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation on March 2. The evening of games, auctions, raffles and food raised more than $117,000 in 2018 to help fund items like classroom grants, technology and assistance to district families in need. This year’s event will feature 12 local restaurants. It is scheduled for John Knox Pavilion starting at 6 p.m. A link to where you can purchase tickets online is available at www.lsedfoundation.com
Community for all ages
Lee’s Summit is getting recognition for its efforts to improve livability for residents of all ages. The Communities for All Ages recognition program was developed by the First Suburbs Coalition and KC Communities for All Ages.
The organization first presented awards in 2015. The City of Lee’s Summit conducted a review of its age friendliness and developed a citizen base committed to assess city activities and investments. This planning process earned Lee’s Summit a silver level recognition. In acknowlegement of the work the city has done to implement parts of that planning, it has now received a gold level recognition as a Community for All Ages.
Comments