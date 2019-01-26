Lee’s Summit North to hold performance by United States Air Force Band

SCA students honored for Christian character
Summit Christian Academy has chosen five secondary students to receive Christian Character Awards for the 2018 fall semester. The award is among the school’s most prestigious.
The recipients are senior Natalie Maruschak, daughter of Jesse and Ginnette Maruschak; senior John Davis, son of Matt and Michelle Davis; eighth-grader Andrew Mishriky, son of Farid Mishriky and Nermeen Noseir; seventh-grade student Hunter Harris, son of Mark and Krista Harris; and eighth-grader Kaitlyn Miller, daughter of Ryan and Alison Miller.
Free Air Force band concert Feb. 7
Lee’s Summit North High School will host a free performance by the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America at 7 p.m. Feb. 7. The public is invited.
The repertoire of the 45-piece ensemble includes symphonic band masterworks, traditional marches, modern music, pops and jazz.
The school is at 901 N.E. Douglas St. To register, go to www.usaf7feb.eventbrite.com.
Serving others on King holiday
The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday became a Day of Service for families at Longview Farm Elementary School in Lee’s Summit.
Some children and parents gathered at the school to make 140 cards for active military troops, while others worked at home on no-sew fleece blankets and pillowcases for the University of Kansas Hospital.
PTA members also organized crews to serve at John Knox Village, Wayside Waifs, Unleashed Pet Rescue and Blair’s Foster Socks. They also raised money for students to make 60 no-sew fleece blankets and Happy Kits for Children’s Mercy Hospital and Jefferson Nursing Home.
Class focuses on trauma and children
Lee’s Summit CARES will present an hour-long workshop on Feb. 13 about trauma and its effects on children. The speaker will be Andy Campbell, principal of the R-7 alternative school, Summit Ridge Academy.
Campbell will outline the research on childhood trauma and discuss how his school has employed the trauma-informed care model to assist students. Those attending also will learn what trauma is, what causes it and what can be done to prevent or reverse its effects.
The course starts at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Summit Ridge Academy, 2620 S.W. Ward Road. It costs $10 and is approved for continuing education for child-care providers.
Register by Feb. 12 through the parenting tab at lscares.org. Scholarships are available for qualifying individuals. Contact Bev Hatley at 816-347-3259 for scholarship information.
