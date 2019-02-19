Volunteers at Legacy Park in LS putting in beginner-friendly dirt trail for bikers

Legacy Park is getting a new amenity that will be a first in the Kansas City metro area – a beginner friendly mountain bike trail.
Urban Trail Company is working with Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation to plan and install three miles of the dirt trail this spring.
Urban Trail Company board member Todd Posson says a corridor of undergrowth and underbrushwill be cleared to define a dirt tread about 12-inches to 18-inches wide.
The topography at Legacy Park, which will go through both open grasslands and wooded area, is different than that of any other trail system they have worked on in Kansas City.
“The major difference will be that this system is designed to be beginner friendly. The difficulty level is purposely being kept a little lower with the way we lay out the trail,” Posson said.
The Urban Trail Company has been looking for a good spot for a beginner course for a while. Many of their courses are completely or mostly wooded and quite hilly.
Lee’s Summit Director of Parks and Recreation Joe Snook says the new trail answers a need that residents have requested.
“In 2015, we were working on a revised strategic plan and we had a number of initiatives for input,” Snook said. “One of the amenities they said they wanted was off-road trail type surfaces in the system.”
The city of Lee’s Summit already has about 72 miles of recreational trails, but they are all paved or mulched surfaces. This will be the first single track dirt trail, which can be used for biking, running and hiking. Since Urban Trail Company does the volunteer labor to install and maintain the trail, the cost to the parks department is minimal.
“We are very excited about it. They are popular amenities. I travel around a lot and ride a lot of these kinds of trails. There are always people out using them,” Snook said.
Urban Trail Co., a volunteer organization, has installed about 150 miles of mountain biking trails in the Kansas City Metro area in the last 15 years. This is the first in a City of Lee’s Summit park. They have worked with Jackson County and Heartland Outside on the more than 20 miles of trails at Lake Jacomo’s Fleming Park.
While Urban Trail is focusing on the first three-miles of trail this spring, the plan is to eventually install five to six miles of trails at Legacy Park in the next couple of years. Urban Trail is sponsoring a series of volunteer work days this spring to help put in the initial section of trail.
The first volunteer work day is set for March 3. More information on how to sign up for that event is available at www.urbantrailco.com.
