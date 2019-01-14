LS Connect allows citizens to inform city about non-emergency problems

New Lee’s Summit tool for residents
The new LS Connect, launched by the City of Lee’s Summit, is a quick way to connect problems with the folks who can solve them. Users can access the platform through either a computer or as an app on a smartphone.
It allows residents to report concerns and provide photos, location and details to non-emergency concerns in the city. It also allows for a quick connection with city news and information.
The app is available from the app store or the Google Play Store and is designed to address issues like potholes, streetlight outages and code violations. It also allows users to track their reported concern and see similar concerns reported by others.
For more information, you can visit the City of Lee’s Summit Web site at cityofLS.net
UCM coding course
University of Central Missouri will host a fast-track short term training program for medical coders starting in January.
The medical billing and coding program starts on Jan. 28 and runs until May 6. The course, at the Missouri Innovation Campus in Lee’s Summit, is offered from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday with Saturday classes on March 2, March 30 and April 27.
The 110 hour billing and coding course will offer students the skills needed to solve insurance billing problems, manually file claims, complete common insurance forms, trace delinquent claims, appeal denied claims and use generic forms to streamline billing procedures.
When combined with practical work experience, this course will qualify students to sit for professional coding certification exams.
Several other credentialing classes have already started for this semester. If you are interested in more information about healthcare certifications offered online through UCM Lee’s Summit, a Jan. 23 online information session is available and free at noon and 6 p.m. For more information call 660-543-4984
DAR award
A Lee’s Summit resident has earned a DAR Distinguished Citizen Medal for saving a life.
Rachel Eubank Fossey is a member of the Regent of Prairie Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution. She saved the life of a person who had stopped breathing by performing CPR on the scene of an accident in February of 2018. The pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and stopped breathing. She had learned CPR only months earlier during training at the hospital where she works.
Lucille Lamb, the regent of the Prairie Chapter of DAR, delivered the award, which is given to individuals who fulfill the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism.
“Rachel is indeed a very responsible, caring and intelligent citizen who is without a doubt, a deserving candidate for the DAR Distinguished Citizen Medal,” Lamb said in a press release.
Fossey received the award on Jan. 5, 2019.
