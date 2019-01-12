Twelve Lee’s Summit R-7 educators will receive the Excellence In Teaching Award

Teacher of the Year nominees sought
It’s time to nominate your favorite educator for the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce Excellence In Teaching/R-7 Teacher of the Year Award. The deadline is Jan. 31.
Twelve R-7 educators will receive the Excellence in Teaching Award. Each will become a finalist for the school district’s Teacher of the Year, who goes on to compete in the Missouri State Teacher of the Year program.
Any teacher, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, is eligible for the program — as are guidance counselors and library/media specialists. Former Excellence In Teaching Award winners may interview for the Teacher of the Year Award if nominated, but cannot win the Excellence In Teaching Award again.
Nomination forms are being sent home with R-7 students, but others can find a form through the Teacher of the Year trending topics link at lsr7.org or by calling 816-986-1017.
Teachers will be chosen for recognition by a committee comprising R-7 staff members and representatives from the chamber and the community. Winners will be announced in April.
Career Center honors Lone Jack student
Tyler West, a senior from Lone Jack High School, is the Student of the Month for January at Cass Career Center in Harrisonville. He is studying construction technology there.
The monthly award is sponsored by the Cass County Elks Lodge #2791.
Coaches vs. Cancer at Lee’s Summit High
Coaches will wear suits with sneakers at the Lee’s Summit High School varsity boys basketball game on Jan. 25 in support of the American Cancer Society.
Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week is a nationwide event when basketball coaches wear sneakers with their suits during games to raise funds and encourage people to educate themselves about cancer prevention, screening and early detection.
Lee’s Summit High School will provide name cards to commemorate loved ones who have battled cancer during a moment of silence at the beginning of the third quarter. A charitable contribution may be made for the cards. Proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society. The game against Truman High School will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lee’s Summit High School Fieldhouse.
Wanted: mentors for R-7 students
The Lee’s Summit School District continues to seek volunteers for its new hOur Power mentoring program, where community members can spend an hour a week supporting students in a variety of ways.
To become a mentor, volunteers must complete an hOur Power application online at www.lsr7.net, undergo a background check and attend a training session.
Parents can contact their school to recommend their child or another child who might benefit from a mentor’s influence.
Innovation Campus adds business partners
The Missouri Innovation Campus in Lee’s Summit has added four new business partners this school year, among more than 50 businesses that provide mentoring and on-the-job training to students through paid internships.
The new partners are ACT-NRCCUA, C.H. Robinson/FreightQuote, DataLocker and Mediware.
The Missouri Innovation Campus program is a partnership involving the University of Central Missouri, the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District, Metropolitan Community College (MCC) and the corporate partners. Students begin the program as high-school juniors and seniors at Summit Technology Academy, operated by the R-7 district. They can earn an associate degree from MCC soon after receiving their high-school diploma in three of the six programs.
MIC students in all six programs can earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Missouri within two years of high-school graduation.
Ninety-seven students are now enrolled in the Missouri Innovation Campus programs, and 70 are participating in the corporate internships.
“It provides them with a year-round, three-year internship that helps the students offset college expenses and gives them hands-on, real-world applied learning opportunities in a business setting,” said Stan Elliott, Missouri Innovation Campus director.
Businesses interested in becoming a corporate partner should contact Elliott at 660-543-8256.
‘Love and Logic’ for parents
Lee’s Summit CARES will present two “Parenting the Love and Logic Way” classes in the coming weeks.
▪ For parents of children of all ages: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 24 through Feb. 21 at the Great Beginnings Early Education Center, 905 Bluestem Drive.
▪ For parents with children ages 11 to 18: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays from Feb. 20 through March 13 at Summit Lakes Middle School, 3500 S.W. Windemere Drive.
Each session cost $50, and scholarships are available. Register through the Parenting link at lscares.org.
